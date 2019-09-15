To Jeff Beneke, area businesses have every reason to invest in STEM educational opportunities.
Beneke is the regional manager of Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council, an organization tasked with promoting opportunities in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics fields.
One of his premier events is a yearly STEM fair in which local organizations — and many businesses — set up booths at which area students can experience hands-on learning opportunities.
“(The businesses) are the ones that have the demand for the careers,” said Beneke. “They’re going to be able to showcase the careers that are in demand for the young people in the future.”
Businesses such as John Deere Dubuque Works have been frequent collaborators, Beneke said. Other local companies, including FarmTek, Design Mill Inc., Bodine Electric Co. and IBM, all have stepped up to promote STEM education.
“You don’t realize the career opportunities that are out there until you see them,” he said. “That’s what these businesses bring to our cause.”
John Deere Dubuque Works’ parent company, Deere & Co., recently became a global sponsor of FIRST Lego League, a national robotics event focused on using STEM concepts to solve real-world problems.
Local Deere officials have supported Lego League events for years. Now, the company is committed to providing nearly $1 million to grants that will help more than 6,000 students participate.
“John Deere is partnering and investing in FIRST (Lego League) because we believe it can influence the next generation of leaders and innovators,” said Pat Barnes, a member of Deere & Co.’s Corporate Citizenship and Foundation Group, in a press release. “FIRST makes a significant, positive impact on students. This is both in terms of the life and STEM skills they learn and the confidence they develop to support their future success, regardless of career path.”
Attempts to reach local Deere & Co. officials to provide comment for this story were unsuccessful.
Companies such as Alliant Energy also make efforts to promote STEM opportunities with area youth.
In November, the utility company will launch the Invent STEM program. The initiative, a partnership with 4-H participants, will focus on the “power of wind energy,” according to Julie Bauer, executive director of Alliant Energy Foundation.
“For instance, the first module is, how can we think like an engineer?” she said. “A core activity of that module is to have kids design wind-powered boats. And then the next module is, how will we study the wind?”
Kelly Cooper, executive director of Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council, sits on the board of directors for the Northeast Iowa STEM Advisory Council. She also works closely with local businesses interested in talking to students about STEM opportunities.
“I have no problem getting companies involved in the events we’re putting together, whether it be an evening panel discussion, career fairs, allowing students to come in and tour (and) job shadows,” Cooper said.
Young people often are surprised to learn that “most businesses have some component of STEM in them,” Cooper said.
“The students frequently hear STEM, but how does that relate to careers they could be looking at?” she asked.
Bauer said STEM education is “critical” for the future of her industry.
“(Youth) are our next talent pool, and we want to make sure we are acting and investing for tomorrow,” she said.