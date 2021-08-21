Johnson & Johnson will replace Chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky with another veteran company executive starting next year.
The world’s biggest maker of health care products said late Thursday that Joaquin Duato will become CEO and a member of the company’s board of directors on Jan. 3.
Duato, 59, currently serves as vice chairman of J & J’s executive committee, which involves working with the company’s pharmaceutical and health sectors and overseeing its global supply chain.
Duato, a dual citizen of Spain and the United States, has been with Johnson & Johnson for more than 30 years, the company said.
Gorsky, 61, has served as chairman and CEO since 2012 and will become executive chairman of the board.
He said in a prepared statement from the company that the timing was right for his decision, both for the company and personally, “as I focus more on my family due to family health reasons.”
Stocks post daily gains, weekly losses
Technology companies led stocks broadly higher on Wall Street on Friday, though the gains were not enough to erase the market’s losses from earlier in the week.
The S&P 500 index rose 0.8%, but still posted a weekly loss of 0.6% after two weeks of gains. Even so, the benchmark index is less than 1% from the all-time high it set Monday.
Investors turned cautious this week following some disappointing economic reports on retail sales, housing and consumer sentiment. Escalating coronavirus infections across the U.S. and around the globe due to the highly contagious delta variant have also given traders reason to pause with the market near all-time highs.
“Today was the first day that the market didn’t have to deal with disappointing economic data,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at All Star Charts. “We also need to remember it’s a Friday in August, not typically an environment where we look for big signals out of the market.”
The S&P 500 rose 35.87 points to 4,441.67. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 225.96 points, or 0.7%, to 35,120.08. The Nasdaq composite picked up 172.87 points, or 1.2%, to 14,714.66. The Dow and Nasdaq also posted weekly losses.