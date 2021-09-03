U.S. trade deficit narrows in July
The U.S. trade deficit narrowed slightly to $70.1 billion in July as economic recovery overseas helped boost American exports while imports declined.
The Commerce Department reported Thursday that the trade deficit fell 4.3% in July after surging to a record $73.2 billion in June. The trade deficit represents the gap between what the country exports to the rest of the world and the imports it purchases from other countries.
In July, exports jumped 1.3% to $212.6 billion, reflecting revived overseas demand, while imports edged down a slight 0.2% to $282.9 billion.
The politically sensitive goods deficit with China rose 2.9% in July from June to $28.6 billion and totals $187.2 billion through the first seven months of this year, up 15% from the same period a year ago.
As usual, the trade deficit with China was the largest U.S. deficit with any country. Donald Trump targeted what he saw as China’s unfair trade practices during his presidency, triggering a trade war between the world’s two largest economies, with China retaliating to America’s punitive tariffs by raising its own tariffs on American products, most notably on soybeans.
President Joe Biden has so far not indicated how he plans to deal with the economic tensions between the two nations.
So far this year, the U.S. trade deficit totals $141.7 billion, 6% below the total for the same period last year. The deficit for all of 2020 was $676.7 billion, 17.4% higher than in 2019.
Economists believe that deficits for the rest of this year should moderate as the surge in consumer demand after the country re-opened will slow, reducing demand for foreign goods, while U.S. exports should continue rising as overseas economies recovery. However, analysts caution that a lot will depend on the path of the COVID cases in coming months both in the United States and abroad.
Long-term mortgage rate holds steady
McLEAN, Va. — The average long-term mortgage rate was unchanged from last week as the economy continues to show encouraging signs even as hospitalizations from the delta variant of the coronavirus remain elevated.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage held at 2.87% as demand for homes remained stable. The benchmark rate, which peaked this year at 3.18% in April, stood at 2.93% this time last year.
The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option for homeowners refinancing their mortgages, ticked up to 2.18% from 2.17% last week.
There is growing concern that the highly contagious delta variant could cause the current prolific economic resurgence to sputter.
Last week the government reported that U.S. gross domestic product — the total output of goods and services — grew at a booming 6.6% annual rate in the April-June quarter, but many economists have been downgrading their estimates of growth in the U.S. economy for the current quarter and full year.
BEIJING — President Xi Jinping says China will set up its third stock exchange to serve private companies in the capital, Beijing. The step adds to promises to support entrepreneurs in the state-dominated economy. The announcement comes as China’s companies face potential new hurdles to raising money on Wall Street or in other Western markets as Beijing launches regulatory crackdowns and tightens political control. Xi gave no details of the planned Beijing exchange or when it might be set up.
NEW YORK — The stock market recovered from an afternoon stumble and ended with modest gains Thursday, enough to mark more record highs for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. The S&P 500 added 0.3% while the Nasdaq managed a gain of 0.1%. Small-company stocks far outpaced the rest of the market, a sign that investors are feeling encouraged about the prospects for the economy. The Russell 2000 rose 0.7%, more than twice the gain of the S&P 500, which tracks large companies. Energy stocks did particularly well as the price of oil rose 2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.29%.