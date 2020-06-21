Eagle Point Software Corp. announced:
Taylor Trowbridge joined the company as a customer success technical specialist.
Lisa Gurman joined the company as a customer success manager.
Clark & Associates Prosthetics and Orthotics announced the addition of new partner Ken Horsfall. Clark & Associates has eight offices in Iowa. Horsfall is a certified prosthetic-orthotist and practice manager in the Dubuque and Davenport offices. He has worked with patients in the tri-state area for more than 20 years.
Medical Associates announced the arrival of Dr. Matthew Kraciun to the Family Medicine Department. He received his medical degree from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. He completed his residency at Genesis Health System in Davenport, Iowa. As a family medicine physician, Kraciun will offer immediate and routine care, including diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic illnesses for patients of all ages.
Crossing Rivers Health Clinic announced the addition of Michelle Mertens-Dodgen, a board-certified family nurse practitioner, to the team of clinic providers in Prairie du Chien, Wis. She received a Bachelor of Science in nursing from University of Iowa, along with a Master of Science in nursing with an emphasis on adult/geriatric nurse practitioner. She also received a post master’s certificate as a family nurse practitioner.