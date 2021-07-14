JPMorgan’s 2Q profits more than double
NEW YORK — JPMorgan Chase said its second quarter profits more than doubled from a year ago — a reflection of the improving global economy and fewer bad loans on its balance sheet. But the bank’s revenues fell noticeably in the quarter, due partially to the fact that interest rates have fallen sharply the past three months.
The nation’s biggest bank by assets said Tuesday that it earned $11.95 billion, or $3.78 per share, up from a profit of $4.69 billion, or $1.38 a share, in the same period a year ago. The results were well above Wall Street’s forecast for earnings of $3.20 a share this quarter, according to FactSet.
JPMorgan is the first of the big Wall Street banks to report their results this week, and expectations are high. Banks have tens of billions of dollars in loans they set aside during the pandemic that they are now moving back onto the “good” side of their balance sheets. These loan-loss reserve releases as they are known, have tacked on big gains to banks’ profits in the last two quarters.
The improving balance sheets have allowed banks to increase their payouts to investors. JPMorgan raised its quarterly dividend to $1 per share late last month, and plans to buy back $30 billion in stock from investors this year.
The New York-based bank released $2.29 billion from its loan-loss reserves this quarter, down from the $4.16 billion the bank released in the first quarter. Most of the release came from the bank’s consumer division, particularly credit cards.
Goldman Sachs 2Q profits beat forecasts
NEW YORK — Goldman Sachs had the second-best quarterly profit in the firm’s history in the quarter ended in June, helped by a strong performance in its investment banking division that more than made up for a decline in trading revenues.
The New York-based bank said Tuesday that it earned $5.49 billion in the second quarter, or $15.02 a share, compared with a profit of $373 million, or 53 cents per share, in the same period a year ago. Last year’s results were impacted by legal expenses related to the Malaysia 1MDB scandal.
The results beat the expectations of analysts, who were looking for Goldman to earn $10.30 a share last quarter, according to FactSet.
Goldman has had several strong quarters during the pandemic, as the bank’s traders and investment bankers have found numerous opportunities to profit from volatility and rising stock prices. The profits in the second quarter were the second highest in the firm’s public history, trailing only the $6.71 billion Goldman made in the first quarter this year.
The bank’s return on equity — a measurement of how well a bank profits from the assets it holds — was a hefty 23.7% in the quarter. A bank like Goldman aims to have its return on equity above 10%.This quarter’s performance was driven by the firm’s investment bank division, which reported a 36% rise in revenues from a year earlier, helped by higher financial advisory revenues and more stock underwriting revenues. Goldman has been one of the beneficiaries of the increase in the IPO market the past year, particularly the use of what are known as SPACs, or special purpose acquisition companies. These SPACs look for private companies to take public, and Goldman has both advised SPACs on acquisition targets and helped them raise money from investors.
Goldman also had a hand in several large corporate deals this quarter, including the spin-off of WarnerMedia from AT&T.
Boeing cuts production on the 787 to address flawCHICAGO — Boeing will cut production of its large 787 aircraft after a structural flaw was discovered in some undelivered planes.
The production rate for the 787, which it calls the Dreamliner, will fall below five per month and the Chicago company said Tuesday that it now anticipates that it will deliver less than half of the 787s remaining in its inventory this year.
“We will continue to take the necessary time to ensure Boeing airplanes meet the highest quality prior to delivery,” the company said in a prepared statement. “Across the enterprise, our teams remain focused on safety and integrity as we drive stability, first-time quality and productivity in our operations.”
Shares are down more than 2% before the opening bell.
Boeing delivered 12 of the 787s in the second quarter. It has delivered 14 for the year to date.