Jobless claims, bond yields weigh on stock market
Major indexes closed broadly lower on Wall Street as more discouraging data on jobless claims and higher bond yields gave investors little reason to keep pushing the market higher. The S&P 500 gave back 0.4% Thursday, its third straight loss.
Investors continued to closely watch the bond market as well, where a steady rise of bond yields has given some investors pause. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.29%.
The climb in bond yields has multiple impacts on the market. When bonds pay higher yields, they are more attractive to a broader group of investors, who tend to move money out of low-performing stocks and into the steady income of bonds.
Gas prices rise as frigid
weather impacts production
Add one more potential item to the list of economic hardships dealt to Americans in the past 11 months: rising gas prices. But this one is on Mother Nature.
A deep freeze in the Gulf state region and beyond that killed dozens of people, left millions without power and jeopardized drinking water systems also forced as many as 11 refineries offline, according to travel app GasBuddy. The resulting capacity cuts could drive gas prices up by about 10 to 20 cents per gallon, said Patrick DeHaan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
The national average for a gallon of gas is currently between $2.54 and $2.57 depending on who you ask, meaning prices could rise to around $2.75 per gallon fairly quickly. That would be the highest seasonal price in more than five years, according to GasBuddy.
Home construction falls; but building permits rise
WASHINGTON — U.S. home construction fell 6% in January but applications for building permits, which typically signal activity ahead, rose sharply.
The decline pushed home and apartment construction down to a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.58 million units last month, compared with 1.68 million in December, the Commerce Department reported Thursday.
Single-family construction starts dropped 12.2% while construction of apartment units rose 16.2%.
Even with the January dip, ultra-low mortgage rates and rising demand from Americans ready for a bigger house after a year of living in a pandemic will in all likelihood mean a strong year for the housing market in 2021.
Hints of a sustained housing push could be found Thursday in the Commerce numbers.
Applications for building permits, considered a good sign of future activity, spiked 10.4% in January to an annual rate of 1.88 million units.
Long-term mortgage rates rise, but remain low
SILVER SPRING, Md. — U.S. long-term mortgage rates ticked up this week but remain at historic lows.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported that the average rate on the benchmark 30-year fixed-rate home loan rose to 2.81% from last week’s 2.73%. One year ago, the rate was 3.49%.
The average rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans, popular among those seeking to refinance their mortgages, rose to 2.21% from to 2.19% last week. A year ago it was 2.99%.