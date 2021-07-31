Worker pay rises strongly as businesses fight to fill jobs
WASHINGTON — Wages and salaries rose at a healthy pace in the three months ended in June as employers competed to find enough workers to fill millions of available jobs.
Pay increased 1% in the second quarter for workers employed by businesses, excluding government employees, the Labor Department said Friday. That’s down slightly from 1.1% in the first three months of the year but still the second-highest reading in more than a decade.
In the year ending in June, wages and salaries jumped 3.5% for workers in the private sector, the largest increase in more than 14 years. That increase was driven by sharp rise in pay for restaurant and hotel workers of more than 6%.
Companies have unexpectedly dialed back benefits, which rose 0.3% in the second quarter, down from 0.6% in the first.
Businesses are being forced to offer higher compensation to attract workers, as customer demand has soared in the spring as the pandemic faded. Companies, particularly in the restaurant and retail industries, are offering sign-on bonuses, wages as high as $15 per hour, and benefits such as retirement plans and pet insurance.
The unemployment rate is elevated at 5.9% and millions of Americans are out of work, yet there are also a record number of job openings. Economists say it will take time for the unemployed to match with the right jobs.
U.S. consumers boost spending 1%
WASHINGTON — American consumers increased their spending by 1% in June — a dose of energy for an economy that is quickly rebounding from the pandemic recession but is facing new risks led by the delta variant of the coronavirus.
At the same time, a key inflation barometer that is closely followed by the Federal Reserve surged 4% last month from a year earlier. The 4% gain matched the 12-month increase in May and was the fastest surge since July 2008.
June’s solid increase in consumer spending provided further evidence that consumers are driving a strengthening recovery from the pandemic recession.
Exxon posts $4.7B in profit demand rebounds
NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil swung back to a profit and topped expectations on profit and revenue during the second quarter as demand for fuel recovered from lows reached earlier in the pandemic.
Net income reached $4.69 billion, or $1.10 per share, after the company reported a loss last year during mass shutdowns to limit the spread of the virus.
That easily topped the $1.02 per share that Wall Street was looking for, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
Revenue at the Irving, Texas, company was $67.74 billion, roughly double last year’s revenue during the same period and also better than the expectations of $63.73 billion from industry analysts.
Exxon produced the equivalent of 3.6 million barrels of oil per day in the first quarter, down 2% from the second quarter of 2020 due to increased maintenance activity, the company said.
Wall Street stumbles at the close of month
NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes fell Friday, with much of the downward weight coming from a stumble for high-flying Amazon.
The S&P 500 lost 23.89, or 0.5%, to 4,395.26. But it nevertheless wrapped up its sixth straight month of gains, its longest such streak since 2018, and it’s still within 0.6% of its record high set on Monday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 149.06, or 0.4%, to 34,935.47, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 105.59, or 0.7%, to 14,672.68.
Trading was mixed on Friday, with close to two stocks falling in the S&P 500 for every one that rose. Losses for banks and energy producers offset some modest gains for real-estate companies and raw-material producers.
Amazon dropped 7.6% after it reported sales growth for its latest quarter that, while still enviable at 27%, wasn’t as strong as analysts expected. It also gave a forecast for revenue in the current quarter that fell short of Wall Street’s.
Because Amazon is one of the biggest companies in the S&P 500, its stock movements carry extra weight on the index. It alone accounted for more than half of Friday’s drop for the S&P 500.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.23% from 1.27% late Thursday.