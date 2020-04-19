HK Financial Services announced the following new employees and promotions:
Kevin O’Connor has joined the company as senior corporate relationship manager.
Julie Barton has joined the company as manager of retirement plan services.
Jacob Nemmers has joined the company as brokerage services assistant.
Jake Rosalez has joined the company as an associate financial planning consultant.
Kevin Dement, previously assistant vice president retirement planning services, has accepted the position of assistant vice president client development.
Lori Pfeiler, previously administrative assistant IV, has accepted the position of executive assistant supervisor.
•
Christina Monk, of FEH Design in Dubuque, a design professional and member of the American Institute of Architects, Iowa Chapter, has been recognized for her service to the community of Dubuque. She is a participant in the AIA Iowa Citizen Architect Program sponsored by AIA Iowa. She was appointed Architect At-Large for the City of Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission, a nine-member commission dedicated to fostering historic preservation of landmarks, individually designated historic properties, or property or structures within the City of Dubuque.