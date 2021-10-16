Wall Street added to its recent gains Friday as stocks closed higher, driving the S&P 500 to its best week since July.
The S&P 500 rose 0.7% for its third straight gain and ended the week 1.8% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1% and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.5%.
The latest rally came as investors welcomed encouraging quarterly report cards from several companies. Leading the way for the S&P 500 was freight deliverer J.B. Hunt Transport Services, which jumped 8.7% after reporting stronger profits for the summer than Wall Street expected. Alcoa surged 15.2% after it beat earnings expectations.
China: Evergrande problems ‘controllable’
BEIJING — China’s central bank said Friday that financial risks from China Evergrande Group’s debt problems are “controllable” and unlikely to spill over, amid growing investor concerns that the crisis could ripple through other developers.
Evergrande is the world’s most indebted developer, with over $300 billion in liabilities. The company has missed a third round of interest payments on its offshore bonds this week, spooking investors globally and sparking concern that other companies in the sector may also default on payments.
Earlier this month, Shenzhen-headquartered real-estate developer Fantasia Holdings Group missed payments on a $206 million bond. Another Chinese developer, Sinic Holdings Group, said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange that it is likely to default on a $250 million bond due later this week as it lacked the financial resources to do so.
Goldman Sachs reports 60% jump
NEW YORK — Goldman Sachs’ profits jumped 60% in the third quarter, as the deal-making bonanza that dominated financial markets this summer brought in hundreds of millions of dollars in fee revenue for the investment bank.
The New York-based firm said Friday that it earned a profit of $5.28 billion, or $14.93 per share, compared with a profit of $3.23 billion, or $8.98 a share, in the same period a year earlier. The results were significantly better than the $10.10-per-share profit that analysts had been expecting, according to FactSet.
Much of the jump came from Goldman’s advisory and investment banking business.