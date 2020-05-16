Local markets Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email May 16, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GavilonCorn — May 3.08ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Beans — May 8.32 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Lancaster hotel developers await OK to break ground Area hospitals take measured approach to resuming elective procedures Ralph Jr. remembered as friendly face of Cremer's Stocks manage modest gains but still end lower for the week US retail sales plunged a record 16% in April as virus hit Local markets Auto workers' tenuous return a ray of hope in jobs crisis Pandemic claims another retailer: 118-year-old J.C. Penney Dead Iowa worker warned of virus 'everywhere' at plant U.S. retail sales plunged record 16% in April as virus hit Spring planting ahead of schedule in Wisconsin Nearly 700 more unemployment claims in Dubuque County Dubuque Farmers Market to open Saturday with new restrictions Organizers expect welcoming customers with kickoff of Dyersville farmers market Vendors, organizers gearing up for 1st Manchester Farmers Market of season Jackson County considers loan program for struggling businesses Mixed reactions in SW Wisconsin to court ruling, as some businesses reopen, others stay closed Dubuque County eateries face challenges, opportunities as state allows reopening Dubuque County launches $200,000 loan program for businesses hit by pandemic Fed survey finds most holding up OK, but wide disparities U.S. mortgage rates hover near all-time lows; 30-year at 3.28% Another late reversal upends Wall Street, this time higher 3 million more layoffs intensify economic fears Local markets Fed survey finds most holding up OK, but wide disparities Dubuque County launches $200,000 loan program for businesses hit by pandemic 36 million have sought U.S. unemployment aid since virus hit Looking to hire, some local companies encounter dramatically altered labor market Public opinion shows interest for housing, recreation at Jackson County hospital site Reynolds: Restaurants, gyms, salons to reopen in Dubuque County, statewide Friday Local cave attraction announces cancellation of 2020 season Local markets Dispute over reopening California Tesla factory may be over Powell warns of a possible sustained recession from pandemic How faxes, email slowing U.S. COVID-19 response Reynolds: Restaurants, gyms, salons to reopen in Dubuque County, statewide Friday Greyhound racing to begin in Dubuque -- but without spectators Local cave attraction announces cancellation of 2020 season Sierra Club calls for study, meetings on Clayton County company's plan to ship water west Farley awarded $476,000 grant for roadwork linked to industrial park Massive Millwork District project progressing Delaware County health officials to businesses: Don't promote use of gloves Why prospect of deflation could pose a threat to U.S. economy Wall Street drops after reopening worries lead to late slide Local markets Sierra Club calls for study, meetings on Clayton County company's plan to ship water west Cubicle comeback? Pandemic will reshape office life for good Dubuque hospital expands COVID-19 testing 2 weeks later, officials won't release updates on COVID-19 outbreak at Grant County-owned nursing home