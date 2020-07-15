Cascade Livestock Auction, LLC
Top steers and heifers — $99.00 to $105.85
Holstein steers — $85.00 to $92.00
Slaughter cows — $80.00
Slaughter bulls — $103.00
Gavilon
Corn — July 3.21
Beans — July 8.72
