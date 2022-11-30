U.S. consumer confidence falls in November for 2nd month
U.S. consumer confidence fell for the second straight month in November amid ongoing high inflation, rising interest rates, and layoffs in the tech sector.
The Conference Board reported Tuesday that its consumer confidence index fell to 100.2 this month, down from 102.2 in October.
The business research group’s present situation index — which measures consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions — dropped slightly to 137.4 from 138.7 in October.
The data indicate Americans are taking a more gloomy view about the economy. Before the pandemic, the index regularly topped 120. With the cost of food, rent, clothing, and other essentials surging, inflation is near the worst in four decades, increasing 7.7% in October from a year earlier.
Despite the negative outlook, however, most Americans — particularly those with higher incomes — are still spending, fueling a generally healthy start to the winter holiday shopping season last weekend.
U.S. lawmakers skeptical grocery merger will mean lower prices
U.S. senators from both parties expressed skepticism Tuesday that a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons would result in lower prices for consumers.
“Fewer local options mean less competition to keep prices low,” said Sen. Alex Padilla, a California Democrat, in a hearing before the antitrust subcommittee of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Padilla said Kroger and Albertsons compete in many California cities.
But the CEOs of Kroger and Albertsons insisted there will still be competition, and said a merger will help them counter growing rivals like Walmart, Costco and Amazon.
Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said the days of shoppers buying all their groceries at one store once a week are gone. Shoppers often get their groceries at five or six different locations, he said.
“I just don’t see less competition going forward,” McMullen said. “It’s easy for customers to take a left turn or a right turn.”
U.K. waters down internet rules plan
LONDON — The British government has abandoned a plan to force tech firms to remove internet content that is harmful but legal, after the proposal drew strong criticism from lawmakers and civil liberties groups.
The U.K. on Tuesday defended its decision to water down the Online Safety Bill, an ambitious but controversial attempt to crack down on online racism, sexual abuse, bullying, fraud and other harmful material.
Critics had expressed concern that a requirement for the biggest platforms to remove “legal but harmful” content could lead to censorship and undermine free speech.
The Conservative government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who took office last month, has now dropped that part of the bill, saying it could “over-criminalize” online content. The government hopes the change will be enough to get the bill through Parliament, where it has languished for 18 months, by mid-2023.
Wall Street ends day with mixed results
Wall Street capped an unsteady day of trading with an uneven finish for the major stock indexes Tuesday, as gains by energy companies were offset by losses in technology and other sectors.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, its third straight drop. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 0.6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended just barely in the green and small-company stocks rose.
Technology stocks were the biggest drag on the broader market. Apple fell 2.1%. Financial and industrial stocks were among the gainers. American Express added 2% and United Parcel Service rose 2.8%. Energy stocks rose as U.S. crude oil prices climbed 1.2%. Hess rose 1.8%.
Railroad operators rose amid hopes that a rail strike can be averted as Congress prepares to take up legislation this week to impose a deal that unions agreed to in September. Union Pacific rose 2% and CSX gained 1.8%.
Bond yields gained ground. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.76% from 3.68% late Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.