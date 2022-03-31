After spate of strikes, Kellogg’s workers enter new contract with 15% raises over 3 years
OMAHA, Neb. — Several hundred workers at a Kellogg’s plant that makes Cheez-Its won a new contract that delivers more than 15% wage increases over three years after 1,400 workers at the company’s cereal plants went on strike for nearly three months last fall.
The wage and benefits improvements that 570 workers at the Kellogg’s plant in Kansas City, Kan., secured this week are the largest that have been seen in that location by the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, it said Wednesday.
“This contract is further evidence of the power of a union voice and collective bargaining,” said the union’s president Stuart Appelbaum.
Officials at Kellogg’s, which is based in Battle Creek, Mich., said they treat each negotiation differently based on the needs of the businesses and the local market.
“We’re glad to have negotiated a contract that recognizes the important work of our employees in Kansas City and helps ensure the long-term viability of the bakery and our business,” spokeswoman Kris Bahner said.
The Cheez-It workers will receive 6% raises in the first year of their new contract, 5% raises the following year and 4.5% raises and a $500 bonus in the third year. The workers will also see improved health and pension benefits with no increase in their health insurance premiums. And new hires will move up to higher pay rates more quickly.
U.S. growth in Q4 revised lower to 6.9%, slower growth to come
WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy ended 2021 by expanding at a healthy 6.9% annual pace from October through December, the government reported Wednesday, a slight downgrade from its previous estimates.
For all of 2021, the nation’s gross domestic product — its total output of goods and services — jumped by 5.7%, the fastest calendar-year growth since a 7.2% surge in 1984 in the aftermath of a brutal recession.
Previously, the government estimated growth in last year’s fourth quarter was 7%. The small downgrade reflected a smaller increase in consumer spending and fewer exports, the Commerce Department said.
Looking ahead, however, growth is likely to slow sharply this year, particularly in the first three months 2022. Higher inflation will likely weigh on consumer spending as Americans take a dimmer view of the economy. Home sales have fallen as the Federal Reserve has started pushing up borrowing costs, leading to a sharp increase in mortgage rates. Exports may weaken as overseas economies are disrupted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
For the January-March quarter of this year, the biggest drag will be a sharp reduction in the amount of goods businesses restock on their shelves and warehouses. In last year’s fourth quarter, companies engaged in a huge buildup of inventories, in an effort to get ahead of supply chain problems for the winter holidays.
Stocks fall, breaking a 4-day winning streak
Technology companies led stocks lower on Wall Street Wednesday, ending a four-day winning streak for the market, after an economic report stoked worries about the health of the economy.
The S&P 500 fell 0.6% after having been down nearly 1.1% at one point. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%, making it nearly all the way back from a 0.7% loss. The pullback was the indexes’ first lower close in five days. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite fell 1.2%.
The S&P 500 fell 29.15 points to 4,602.45. The Dow slid 65.38 points to 35,228.81. The Nasdaq lost 177.36 points to 14,442.27.
In a reversal from a day earlier, smaller company stocks fell more than the broader market. The Russell 2000 index skidded 42.03 points, or 2%, to 2,091.07.
Markets have mostly gained ground this week as talks between Russia and Ukraine seemed to show progress and following encouraging data on consumer confidence.
Technology stocks were among the biggest weights on the broader market. Many of the companies in the sector have lofty values that tend have an outsize effect on which way market indexes go. Chipmaker Nvidia fell 3.4%. Retailers also fell. Home Depot slipped 2.9%.