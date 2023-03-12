Cottingham & Butler announced hiring:
Andrew Hendricks as a marketer.
Joseph Lyons as a claims representative.
Kelli Jones as a benefits services assistant.
Lexi Soppe, Megan Dolson, Dominic Allen and Jaqeline De La Rosa as client service representatives.
Jacob Kwak as an associate market consultant.
Katie Brockman and Christina Schmelzer as service representatives.
Carlie Monahan as a member services coordinator.
Vanessa Driscoll as an event manager.
•
Mi-T-M Corp., of Peosta, Iowa, announced hiring:
Alex Berry, John Dixon, Daniel Garner Jr., Austin Heiderscheit, Josh Kimball, David Lutgen and Alexander Lynn to the fabrication division.
Jeff Rowley to the parts department.
Bradly Harbaugh and Tyler Olmstead to the production division.
Christopher Putnam to shipping and receiving.
Cody Munson to the engineering team.
LuAnna Gerdemann to the marketing team.
•
Dr. Ursula Livermore joined Crescent Community Health Center as its new chief medical officer. Prior to joining the health center, she served as a family doctor in centers based in Iowa, Indiana and rural New Zealand.
•
Bodine Electric Co. announced hiring Brian Schultz as a flexible employee in the structural department.
The company also announced promoting:
Herman Baldwin to set up and operate C in the shaft department.
Cole Billmeyer to technical employee in the assembly department.
Mark Smothers to set up and operate A in the structural department.
•
Dupaco Community Credit Union announced that Denise Dolan, Andy Schroeder and Bob Wethal were reelected to three-year terms on the board of directors.
The company also announced officer appointments on its board:
Ron Meyers, chair.
Ellen Goodmann Miller, vice chair.
Renee Poppe, secretary.
Andy Schroeder, treasurer.
Joe Hearn, president/CEO.
The company also announced appointments to committee chair positions:
Denise Dolan, personnel committee.
Steve Chapman, investment/asset liability management committee.
Randy Skemp, business lending committee.
Ellen Goodmann Miller, marketing committee.
Andy Schroeder, CUSO board of managers and salary savings plan oversight committee.
Jeff Gonner, audit committee.
Bob Wethal, nomination committee.
Renee Poppe, credit/delinquent loan committee.
•
Newsweek and Statista Inc. named MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center to its 2023 World’s Best Hospitals list. The list recognizes hospitals based on recommendations from experts, patient experience surveys, hospital quality metrics and implementation of patient-reported outcome measures.
