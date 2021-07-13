Volvo Trucks to restart Virginia factory
NORFOLK, Va. — Volvo Trucks North America says some striking workers crossed picket lines Monday at a southwestern Virginia factory as the company plans to restart production.
Spokesman John Mies wouldn’t say how many United Auto Workers members went inside the factory in Dublin, Va., near Roanoke. But he said in an email that it will take a few days to get assembly lines back up and running at the plant, which employs 2,900 UAW workers.
Union members at the heavy truck assembly plant have voted down three tentative contract agreements reached with local union negotiators, with the most recent rejection coming on Friday. They initially went on strike in April.
UAW spokesman Brian Rothenberg said about 10 workers crossed the lines Monday morning, in addition to a “handful” of union workers who had gone to work earlier. He said he didn’t have exact numbers. Rothenberg said that in any strike, a small number of workers cross picket lines.
Workers will vote again on the third agreement Wednesday. “Our final offer is on the table,” Mies said in an email Monday.
The recalcitrant strikers could be a sign that workers feel more emboldened because employers are having a hard time finding skilled workers.
“There’s less fear of never finding another job, and that does mean that the gamble for the membership is not as severe,” said Arthur Wheaton, a labor expert who teaches at Cornell University’s Worker Institute.
Stock indexes notch more records
Banks led stocks to modest gains on Wall Street Monday, nudging the major stock indexes to more record highs ahead of a busy week of corporate earnings reports from big U.S. companies.
The S&P 500 gained 0.3% after bouncing back from an early stumble. The benchmark index, which has notched three straight weekly gains, hit a new high, as did the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite. The indexes have managed multiple new highs despite choppy trading in recent weeks.
Wall Street is focusing on a wave of earnings reports coming out this week. Investors will be closely watching what companies say about the future, now that the economy is shaking off the worst impact from the pandemic and companies have a clearer view ahead.
The S&P 500 index rose 15.08 points to 4,384.63. The Dow added 126.02 points, or 0.4%, to 34,996.18, while the Nasdaq gained 31.32 points, or 0.2%, to 14,733.24.
Small-company stocks lagged the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index slipped 1.82 points, or 0.1%, to 2,281.83.
Treasury yields moved higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.37% from 1.35% late Friday.
L Brands rose 4.2% after the company’s board approved splitting the Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works units into two separate companies. Virgin Galactic fell 17.3% after it followed up a successful spaceflight Sunday with plans to sell up to $500 million in stock.
Earnings season kicks off this week. The big Wall Street banks report their results starting Tuesday, beginning with JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs. Also reporting this week will be Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo. A handful of other big companies report this week, including Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and UnitedHealth Group.