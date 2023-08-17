Target Q2 sales fall on muted spending, company cuts profit outlook for 2023
NEW YORK — Target reported its first quarterly sales drop in six years, dragged down by shoppers’ inflation worries and a negative reaction by some customers, widely publicized on social media, to its Pride merchandise.
The Minneapolis retailer expects high interest rates, which makes credit cards more expensive to use, and higher prices on food to continue to put a strain on customers and on Wednesday, the chain cut its profit outlook for the year. It also expects sales will decline for the remainder of the year.
Profit for the fiscal second quarter came in above expectations, however, as Target brought inventories closer in line with cautionary spending on discretionary items by customers.
Shares rose nearly 4% in afternoon trading Wednesday despite trimming profit expectations for the year.
CEO Brian Cornell said higher high prices for food and household essentials are taking a bigger chunk out of the paychecks of customers, who have also pulled back on buying some goods in favor of travel or spending time out of the house in other ways.
Target earned $835 million, or $1.80 per share, in the quarter that ended July 29. That compares with $183 million, or 39 cent per share, in the year-ago period.
Sales fell nearly 5% to $24.77 billion as shoppers focused more on groceries than discretionary items.
Target now expects comparable sales in a wide range around a mid-single digit decline for the remainder of the year. It also now projects full-year adjusted earnings per share of $7 to $8, compared with the prior range of $7.75 to $8.75. Analysts were expecting $7.72 per share for the year, according to FactSet.
$5.4B international chip deal off after green light from China never arrives
HONG KONG — A $5.4 billion acquisition of Israeli chip manufacturer by Intel has been called off after China failed to sign off on the deal amid rising tensions with the United States.
It was a mutual decision between Intel and Tower Semiconductor, the companies said Wednesday. Intel said that the deal was terminated “due to the inability to obtain in a timely manner the regulatory approvals required under the merger agreement.”
The deal required approval from a number of regulators worldwide, including those in China. Chinese regulators failed to approve the deal by a deadline Wednesday, even after Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger traveled to China last month in a bid to win them over.
U.K. inflation falls to 17-month low of 6.8%
LONDON — The rate of inflation in the U.K. fell sharply in July to a 17-month low largely on the back of lower energy prices, official figures showed Wednesday, a welcome development for hard-pressed households struggling during the cost of living crisis.
The Office for National Statistics said the annual rate of inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, was 6.8% in July, its lowest level since February 2022, the month Russia invaded Ukraine and sent energy prices surging.
The decline from June’s 7.9% rate was in line with economists’ expectations.
The statistics agency said the fall was largely driven by lower energy prices as last year’s sharp increases fell out of the annual comparison. It said that food price inflation, which also spiked sharply in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, eased too.
Stocks fall, bond market cranks up pressureNEW YORK — Wall Street weakened Wednesday to worsen what’s already been a messy August.
The S&P 500 fell 33.53, or 0.8%, to 4,404.33, following up on its prior day’s tumble of 1.2%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 180.65 points, or 0.5%, to 34,765.74, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 156.42, or 1.1%, to 13,474.63.
Big technology stocks and other investments seen as particularly vulnerable to higher rates were some of the day’s heaviest weights on indexes. Tesla fell 3.2%. Facebook’s parent, Meta Platforms, dropped 2.5%, and Amazon fell 1.9%.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 4.26% from 4.22% late Tuesday. It’s once again close to where it was when the 2007-09 Great Recession sent interest rates crashing. The 10-year yield helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans.
Coinbase Global’s stock swung after it said it plans to soon offer futures trading for cryptocurrencies to eligible U.S. customers after receiving federal regulatory approval. It rallied in the morning before finishing with a dop of 0.2%.
Target and TJX, the company behind T.J. Maxx and Marshalls, helped to limit the market’s losses. Target rose 3%, and TJX climbed 4.1% after both reported stronger profit for the spring than analysts expected.