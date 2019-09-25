Uruguay makes 1st commercial marijuana export shipment
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay — Uruguay has made its first commercial export shipment of marijuana since legalizing the drug in 2013, sending 10 kilograms of cannabis to Australia, where its medicinal use is lawful.
The Fotmer company made an earlier shipment to Germany, but officials say that consisted of samples rather than goods for market.
The government cited export earnings as one of its goals when it became the first country to create a national, regulated legal marijuana industry.
Nissan recalls 1.3 million vehicles
DETROIT — Nissan is recalling 1.3 million vehicles mainly in the U.S. and Canada to fix a problem with the backup camera displays.
The recall covers the 2018 and 2019 Nissan Altima, Frontier, Kicks, Leaf, Maxima, Murano, NV, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Versa Note and Versa Sedan. Also included are the Infiniti Q50, Q60, QX30 and QX80 vehicles.
From the 2019 model year, the Nissan GT-R and Taxi and Infiniti QX50, QX60, Q70, Q70L also are included.
The recalled vehicles also went to Israel, Korea and Saipan, the company says.
Nissan said in government documents posted Tuesday that owners can adjust the camera displays so the image isn’t visible. The displays will keep that setting the next time the vehicles are shifted into reverse. That violates federal safety standards. Documents say the lack of a backup camera image increases the risk of a crash.
The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries.
Dealers will update the backup camera software settings at no cost to owners starting Oct. 21. The company says the repair will take less than a half hour.
Marshalls makes its online debut
NEW YORK — Marshalls is bringing its bargain-hunting experience online for the first time.
The off-price chain, owned by TJX Cos., went live online Tuesday, featuring different designers and brands that complement what shoppers can find in its physical stores, according to a statement Tuesday.
Online customers will be able to return items via mail or to any one of its 1,100 stores.
The Framingham, Massachusetts-based parent company, which also operates HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx, first announced the online launch earlier this year. T.J. Maxx has a small presence online while HomeGoods doesn’t sell online.
TJX Cos. has fared well despite the company’s late moves into e-commerce. It delivered a 5% increase in net sales and a 2% increase in sales at established stores during the second quarter.The Associated Press