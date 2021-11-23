Target will keep stores closed on Thanksgiving for good
NEW YORK — Target will no longer open its stores on Thanksgiving Day, making permanent a shift to the unofficial start of the holiday season that was suspended during the pandemic.
Retailers last year were forced to turn what had become a weekend shopping blitz into an extended event with holiday sales beginning as early as October to limit the number of people in stores during the pandemic.
That forced shift during the holidays, however, turned out to be a good move.
U.S. holiday sales in November and December rose 8.2% in 2020 from the previous year, according to The National Retail Federation, the nation’s largest retail trade group. The trade group predicts that this year could shatter last year’s record, growing between 8.5% and 10.5%.
“What started as a temporary measure driven by the pandemic is now our new standard — one that recognizes our ability to deliver on our guests’ holiday wishes both within and well beyond store hours,” Target CEO Brian Cornell wrote in a note to employees.
The new standard at Target, on top of very healthy sales last year, could push other retailers to follow in its path.
Target distribution and call centers will have some staff on Thanksgiving Day, Target said Monday, but stores will remain closed.
Existing home sales hit fastest pace since January
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes ticked higher in October, marking their strongest pace since January even as competition for relatively few properties on the market pushed prices higher.
Existing homes sales rose 0.8% last month from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6.34 million units, the National Association of Realtors said Monday. That was stronger than the 6.18 million units that economists had been expecting, according to FactSet.
Sales fell 5.8% from October last year, when they peaked following a summer and fall surge as buyers who had held off during the early days of the pandemic jumped back into the market.
The median home price jumped to $353,900, a 13.1% increase from October last year.
Late afternoon slump leaves major indexes mostly lower
A choppy day of trading on Wall Street ended with stocks mostly lower Monday, as a late-afternoon burst of selling derailed the market from another all-time high.
The S&P 500 fell 0.3% after having been up as much as 1% earlier in the day and on pace to eclipse the record high it set last Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eked out a 0.1% gain, while the Nasdaq shed an early gain and slid 1.3% below the all-time high it set on Friday.
Bond yields moved solidly higher. Gold prices fell and energy futures mostly rose.
While stocks initially rallied on the news, bonds sold off, pushing yields broadly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.63% from 1.54% late Friday.
The S&P 500 fell 15.02 points to 4,682.94. The Dow gained 17.27 points to 35,619.25. The tech-heavy Nasdaq gave up 202.68 points to 15,854.76.