Facebook launches podcasts, live audio service
Facebook launched podcasts and live audio streams in the U.S. on Monday to keep users engaged on its platform and to compete with emerging rivals.
Facebook says it is allowing public figures with verified accounts to start live audio rooms and invite anyone else to speak. A handful of podcasts will be available to people in the U.S. at first and the company plans to add more down the line.
CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who has appeared on the video streaming app Clubhouse in the past, hosted a live audio room on his Facebook page last week.
“Live Audio Rooms and podcasts rolling out in the US is just the beginning of our audio journey,” wrote Fidji Simo, head of the Facebook app, in a blog post Monday. “Looking ahead, we are working with creators who will use our audio tools to further develop and launch Soundbites — short-form, creative audio clips.”
But podcasts and live audio also have been an outlet for racism, misinformation and extremist material. Live audio is particularly difficult to moderate, compared with traditional social media posts.
Facebook, which announced its audio plans to push into audio streams in April, says its rules apply to live audio and podcasts and anyone can report offending material.
“In addition, our broader integrity and safety work and the tools we have built for proactively and automatically identifying harmful content are great building blocks, but we plan to adapt tech and processes as we learn more,” the company said in a prepared statement.
The company says that it might retain live audio after it is no longer live to enforce its policies, which will be done both by human moderators and machine learning.
Wall Street Snaps Back
NEW YORK — Stocks rebounded on Wall Street Monday, clawing back most of their sharp loss from last week, as the initial jolt passes from the Federal Reserve’s reminder that it will eventually offer less help for markets.
The S&P 500 snapped 58.34 points higher, or 1.4%, to 4,224.79 and recovered nearly three-quarters of its worst weekly loss since February. Oil producers, banks and other companies that were hit particularly hard last week led the way.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 586.89, or 1.8%, to 33,876.97, and the Nasdaq composite rose 111.10, or 0.8%, to 14,141.48.
Investors are still figuring all the ramifications of the Fed’s latest meeting on interest-rate policy, where it indicated it may start raising short-term rates by late 2023. That’s earlier than previously thought. The Fed also began talks about slowing programs meant to keep longer-term rates low, an acknowledgment of the strengthening economy and threat of higher inflation.
The market’s immediate reaction to last week’s Fed news was to send stocks lower and interest rates higher. Any shift by the Fed would be a big deal, after investors have feasted on easy conditions with ultra-low rates for more than a year. Higher rates would make stock prices, which have been climbing faster than corporate profits, look even more expensive than they do already.
But it’s not like the Fed said it will jack rates higher off their record low of nearly zero anytime soon.
Companies whose profits are the most closely tied to the economy’s strength and inflation were among the market’s strongest on Monday.
Hess, Marathon Oil and Devon Energy all rose at least 6.9% as energy stocks rallied with the price of oil.
Banks were also strong, with Bank of America up 2.5% and Wells Fargo climbing 3.7%.High-growth companies able to flourish almost regardless of the economy lagged behind, meanwhile. It’s a reversal from last week’s trend, when investors rattled by the Fed piled back into the biggest winners of the pandemic.
Amazon slipped 0.9% Monday, for example, and the lagging performance for tech meant the Nasdaq was trailing other indexes.
British FM heads to Southeast Asia looking for closer ties
BANGKOK — Britain’s top diplomat arrived in Southeast Asia late Monday on a three-nation visit as his country looks to promote closer ties and trade with the region following the U.K.’s exit from the European Union.
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab’s trip to Vietnam, Cambodia and Singapore comes the week after Britain announced the broad outlines of a free trade deal with Australia, the first the country has negotiated from scratch since it left the EU.
That deal was expected to boost trade between the two nations, and the British government said it hoped it would also help it join a regional trade agreement that would open the door to increased trade throughout the Asia-Pacific region.
A recent British government review of defense and foreign policy recommended that the U.K. “tilt” its focus toward the Indo-Pacific region in response to China’s growing influence on the world stage.
After his arrival in Hanoi, Raab said he would use the visit to discuss the new policy direction.
Raab has said the shift includes a greater emphasis on common strategic interests in the region, which goes beyond trade to also include issues such as maritime security and climate change.