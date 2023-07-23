Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The Telegraph Herald announced the following new hires:
Tammy Neyens as a customer service representative and receptionist.
Maia Bond as a reporter.
•
Mi-T-M Corp., of Peosta, Iowa, announced the following new hires:
Nate Fee, Kodi McInerney and Manny Ocampo to sales support.
Aaron Feldman, Trayton Kurimski, Zander McLaughlin and Colin Thomas to the fabrication division.
Tonia Smith to the parts department.
Avery Hart, Shane Harbaugh, Dan Healey, Ty Printy, Camron Redenbaugh, Noah Specht and Lincoln Steel to the production division.
The corporation also announced the following promotions:
Cayla Main and Brad Harbaugh to production testers.
Jake Phelps to production leadman.
Josh Wood to production foreman.
Gage Rowan to buyer.
Sean Fitzgerald to project engineer.
Community First Bank, of Boscobel, Wis., elected Kurt Muchow to its board of directors. He works at Vierbicher Associates Inc. as a community development consultant.
Mike Donohue, CEO of Northeast Iowa Area Agency on Aging, was elected to USAging Board as an alternate.
Forbes magazine named Dubuque-based Dupaco Community Credit Union one of the top-rated in-state financial institutions in the country, its fourth time receiving the recognition.
Telegraph Herald
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.