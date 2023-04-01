Europe’s inflation eases to 6.9% as energy prices fall but food costs rise

LONDON — Inflation in the 20 countries that use the euro currency slowed to the lowest level in a year as energy prices dropped, but food costs were still on the rise, keeping pressure on the European Central Bank to hike interest rates further.

