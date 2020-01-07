News in your town

News in brief

Boeing's checklist of 737 Max fixes grows with wiring issue

Local markets

Biz Buzz: Recent grad opens bridal business; new owners at ice cream shop; cannabis-friendly shed in NW Illinois

A Segment with Sibani: 'The New Rules of Work,' a podcast about work that works for anyone

Ag news in brief: Grazing conference to be held in Elizabeth

2020 brings higher labor costs for small businesses

No more hidden fees: New law requires cable and satellite TV companies to disclose full costs