IKEA to pay $46M in dresser tipover death
PHILADELPHIA — IKEA has agreed to pay $46 million to the parents of a 2-year-old boy who died of injuries suffered when a 70-pound recalled dresser tipped over onto him, the family’s lawyers said Monday.
Jozef Dudek, of Buena Park, Calif., died in 2017 of his injuries, and his parents sued the Swedish home furnishings company in a Philadelphia court in 2018.
In the lawsuit, the Dudeks accused IKEA of knowing that its Malm dressers posed a tip-over hazard and that they had injured or killed a number of children, but that the company had failed to warn consumers that the dressers shouldn’t be used without being anchored to a wall. The dresser was recalled in 2016, according to the suit.
The settlement also requires IKEA to meet with the advocacy organization, Parents Against Tip-overs, and broaden its outreach to consumers about the recall of IKEA dressers, according to the Dudek’s lawyers, Feldman Shepherd Wohlgelernter Tanner Weinstock Dodig.
The Dudek family will donate $1 million from the settlement to organizations that advocate for more rigorous stability testing for dressers, they said.
In a statement, IKEA said it offered its deepest condolences and is working to address “this very important home safety issue,” including offering consumer education and safety workshops and working to make safer products.
“While no settlement can alter the tragic events that brought us here, for the sake of the family and all involved, we’re grateful that this litigation has reached a resolution,” it said.
Pier 1 Imports closing nearly half of stores
FORT WORTH, Texas — Pier 1 Imports is closing nearly half its 942 stores as it struggles to draw consumers and compete online.
The home decor company said Monday it is closing up to 450 stores and will also shutter distribution centers. It didn’t say where the store closures would occur, but it operates stores in the U.S. and Canada. Pier 1 also plans layoffs at its corporate headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.
The company didn’t say how many workers will be impacted.
Hallmark cutting about 400 jobs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hallmark Cards Inc. will cut about 400 jobs worldwide, including 325 at its headquarters of Kansas City, Mo., the company said Monday.
Hallmark will offer buyouts before turning to layoffs. The company said affected workers will receive severance pay and assistance as they seek new jobs.
CEO Mike Perry said the “rapidly evolving retail and consumer environments” require the company to transform the way it does business.
“The way people shop and the competitive dynamics in the marketplace are changing at a pace and at a degree that is having a significant impact on our businesses,” Perry said in a statement.
Hallmark employs about 3,400 people in Kansas City and 30,000 people worldwide. In addition to greeting cards, it owns the Hallmark Channel on cable TV, Hallmark Gold Crown stores, the Crayola brand of art supplies, and a real estate development company that oversees Kansas City’s Crown Center complex, where the headquarters is located.