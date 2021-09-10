WASHINGTON — Average long-term mortgage rates were marginally higher this week as the recovering economy appeared stalled against the backdrop of a wave of new delta variant coronavirus cases. They remained under 3%.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage edged up to 2.88% from 2.87% last week. That’s very close to where the benchmark rate stood at this time last year, 2.86%. It peaked this year at 3.18% in April. Home loan rates fell in the early summer and then remained steady despite increases in inflation.
The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option for homeowners refinancing their mortgages, ticked up to 2.19% from 2.18% last week.
U.S. jobless claims reach pandemic low
WASHINGTON — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 310,000, a pandemic low and a sign that the surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the delta variant has yet to lead to widespread layoffs.
Thursday’s report from the Labor Department showed that jobless claims dropped from a revised total of 345,000 the week before. The number of applications has fallen steadily since topping 900,000 in early January, reflecting the steady reopening of the economy after the pandemic recession.
The ongoing drop in applications for unemployment aid — six declines in the past seven weeks — makes clear that most companies are holding onto their workers despite the slowdown. That trend should help sustain the economic rebound through the current wave of infections.
Stocks on Wall Street lost more ground Thursday after a small early gain faded, keeping the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq headed for their first weekly decline in three weeks.
The S&P 500 dropped 20.79 points to 4,493.28. The index is now within 1% of the all-time high it set last Thursday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 151.69 points, or 0.4%, to 34,879.38 and the Nasdaq composite slid 38.38 points, or 0.3%, to 15,248.25.
Small company stocks fared better than the broader market. The Russell 2000 index gave up 0.60 points, or less than 0.1%, to 2,249.13.
Bond yields mostly fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.30% from 1.33% late Wednesday.