News in your town

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Less driving, fewer crashes should bring cheaper insurance

Guebert column: We have to start somewhere

Postal Service collapse could devastate seniors, small businesses and rural areas

'Where have all the sick patients gone?' COVID-19 fears spark steep decline in ER visits

CBO says deficit to reach $3.7 trillion in economic decline

Business news in brief

Dubuque board OKs permits for new car wash, expanded gas station

2 employees of PDC facility confirmed with COVID-19

26 million have sought US jobless aid since virus hit

More than 1,000 new unemployment claims filed in Dubuque County

Dubuque-based financial company issues quarterly dividend

2 employees of Prairie du Chien packaging facility test positive for COVID-19

Despite risks, auto workers step up to make medical gear

Stopping virus a huge challenge at crowded US meat plants

UnityPoint Health-Dubuque workers reuse materials, donate supplies to homeless shelter

Opening The Vault: New restaurant kicks off in Dubuque amid widespread industry struggles

Fidelity Bank & Trust announces donations to communities

Local markets

Delta's 1st quarterly loss in 5+ years; worse is on the way

Many small businesses say loans won't get them to rehire

As 4th virus relief bill nears passage, fight looms over 5th

Dubuque County officials talk outbreak prevention at local meat-processing facility

DRA delays grant allocation, grapples with huge losses at Dubuque casinos

U.S. home sales plunge 8.5% in March

Oil's chaotic collapse deepens; stocks drop worldwide

As jobless rates rise, vast majority of area businesses see negative impact from COVID-19

Galena music venue to close permanently due to pandemic

U.S. pork farmers panic as virus ruins hopes for great year

Local markets

4/20 uncertainty: Marijuana industry tested in virus crisis

DRA delays grant allocation, grapples with huge losses at Dubuque casinos

U.S. pork farmers panic as virus ruins hopes for great year

Cascade location chosen for new 'innovation lab'

Manchester florist crafts 'pride bows' for area school seniors

Special tax district approved for Lancaster hotel project

Japan's exports sink in March as pandemic hits major markets

Local markets

Oil price goes negative as demand collapses; stocks dip

Some manufacturers reopening amid fierce political heat

Biz Buzz: Dubuque bridal store adapts; distillery gives back; greenhouse changes hands