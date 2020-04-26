Bodine Electric Company announced the promotion of Dusty Bodine to production manager.

McCullough Creative announced the addition of Ryan Werner as a content specialist.

A.Y. McDonald Mfg. Co. announced the following new hires:

Chris Schonhoff, machining.

Mike Dempewolf, software engineer III.

Joe Noel, labor, foundry.

Justin Trapnell, material handler.

Dale Michels, labor, foundry.

Brittni Sturm was promoted to director of IT systems at Westmark Enterprises.

Eagle Point Software Corp. announced the following new hires:

Rachel Wedewer, as a software developer.

Michael Ivanov, as the content and technical services team lead.

