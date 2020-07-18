News in your town

Sunday pop-up to highlight new entrepreneurs

ComEd to pay $200 million over bribery; Illinois speaker implicated

Iowa unemployment rate drops to 8% in June

Stress rises for unemployed as extra $600 benefit nears end

U.S. mortgage rates fall to record lows; 30-year at 2.98%

Stocks dip on Wall Street as global rally fades, led by tech

US retail sales jump 7.5% in June, but economy still ails

Grand River Medical Group partners with UnityPoint Health to form integrated cancer center

Pandemic causes revenue shortfall for Dubuque casinos

Grand River Medical Group partners with UnityPoint Health to form Integrated Cancer Center

EU court cancels US data-sharing pact over snooping concerns

With elective procedures delayed, UnitedHealth profit spikes

U.S. industrial production surges 5.4% in June

Local markets

Apple wins EU court case over $15 billion in taxes

Platteville restaurants will have outdoor option

Business news in brief

Local markets

Spiking cost of gasoline pushes June consumer prices up 0.6%

Potosi Brewery contender in state contest

Dyersville council OKs 3 facade grants

East Dubuque creating new website, business directory

Executive director resigning from Manchester chamber

Local real estate market strong despite pandemic

Business news in brief

Local markets

Stocks slam into reverse as virus keeps scarring economy

Manchester painting, staining business opens storefront

Biz Buzz: Resident opens 2nd fitness facility; coffee shop enjoys 2nd act; new gym in southwest Wisconsin

12 local leaders honored with Women of Achievement Awards

'Ruby Strong' truck drives support for family, awareness of leukemia

In summer derailed by COVID-19, arrival of famous sweet corn welcomed in Dubuque

More local adults returning to college to upskill

Virtual training can be good for trainers, owners and dogs

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

COVID-19 has blown up air travel for nearly four months. The next four could shape it even more.

Guebert: Sometimes, the hardest thing to do is nothing; let's do it

In summer derailed by COVID-19, arrival of famous sweet corn welcomed in Dubuque

Illinois revenues drop $1.1 billion in fiscal 2020 due to pandemic