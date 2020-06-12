1.5 million new unemployment claims filed
WASHINGTON — About 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for U.S. unemployment benefits last week, evidence that many Americans are still losing their jobs even as the economy appears to be slowly recovering with more businesses partially reopening.
The latest figure from the Labor Department marked the 10th straight weekly decline in applications for jobless aid since they peaked in mid-March when the coronavirus hit hard. Still, the pace of layoffs remains historically high.
The total number of people who are receiving unemployment aid fell slightly, a sign that some people who were laid off when restaurants, retail chains and small businesses suddenly shut down have been recalled to work.
The figures are “consistent with a labor market that has begun what will be a slow and difficult healing process,” said Nancy Vanden Houten, an economist at Oxford Economics. “Still, initial jobless claims remain at levels that at the start of the year might have seemed unthinkable.”
Though the unemployment rate unexpectedly declined from 14.7%, it is still a high 13.3%. And even with the May hiring gain, just one in nine jobs that were lost in March and April have returned. Nearly 21 million people are officially classified as unemployed.
Airlines begin adding flights as demand picks up
The skies are clearing up a bit for airlines as states ease lockdown measures and travelers slowly return to airport check-in lines.
After a pronounced slump in air travel in the spring, airlines are adding back flights as they hope to salvage some lost revenue during the key summer travel season. As of Monday, investors had driven shares for the major airlines back to their early March levels, before the coronavirus forced the U.S. economy to a standstill.
The airline industry has essentially been grounded for months after a plunge in passenger demand forced American Airlines, United Airlines and others to slash flight schedules.
Analysts don’t expect passenger traffic to get back to 2019 levels anytime soon. Last week, American Airlines said that next month it will operate 55% of the U.S. flights that it ran in July 2019. United Airlines will run a more modest 30% of its schedule compared with a year ago. But for investors, those small signs of recovery were enough to warrant jumping back into airlines stocks.
Food, energy lead rise in wholesale prices
WASHINGTON — U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.4% in May, led by a gains in the cost of food and energy.
The Labor Department said Thursday that its Producer Price Index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, showed an increase after three straight months of declines. Those declines had reflected in part the steep drop in demand caused by government-ordered shutdowns to deal with the coronavirus.
The cost of food rose a sharp 6%. Food costs have been rising due to high demand from Americans cooking more at home, but also because of lost production following virus outbreaks at food processing facilities. Energy prices, which had fallen for three straight months, increased 4.5%.
Over the past year, wholesale prices have fallen 0.8%. Core prices, which exclude energy and food, were down 0.1% in May up 0.3% over the past 12 months.
The report on wholesale prices followed news Wednesday that consumer prices at the retail level fell 0.1% in May, the third straight monthly decline.
“The stronger-than-expected rise in producer prices in May suggests that the worst of the deflationary impulse from the coronavirus crisis is behind us,” Lydia Boussour, senior economist at Oxford Economics, said.
For May, the 6% increase in food costs was led by a 40.4% surge in meat prices.
2 more Florida theme parks reopen
ORLANDO, Fla. — Two more Florida theme parks, SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, opened Thursday after being closed since mid-March because of the coronavirus.
Both reopened their gates with new restrictions to safeguard against the spread of the virus.
Reservations are now required to enter the parks in order to limit capacity for social distancing. But SeaWorld Orlando will be closed for the foreseeable future on Tuesdays and Thursdays and Busch Gardens on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for extra cleaning.
Visitors age 2 and up will be required to wear face masks and everyone will have their temperature screened at the parks’ entrances.
The openings of the parks owned by SeaWorld Entertainment come as Florida’s theme parks industry is coming back to life. Universal Orlando Resort reopened last week after being closed since March, and Walt Disney World theme parks will be welcoming visitors back next month.
SeaWorld Entertainment, which operates 12 theme parks across the U.S., said it was losing $25 million per month and was forced to furlough 95% of its workforce with its parks idled. Before the parks closed in March, the company was off to a strong start to 2020 with record-setting attendance and revenue in January and February, according to its quarterly financial report.
Shares of American Airlines surged 41% the day it announced the additional capacity.
“While it is unlikely that we are out of the woods on COVID-19, improving passenger flow numbers suggest some consumers’ desire to travel is outweighing COVID-19 concerns,” said Citi analyst Stephen Trent, in a note to investors.
Mexico reports dive in industrial production
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s industrial activity plunged by nearly 30% in April compared to a year earlier as the economy ground to a halt under measures aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus.
There had been a comparatively small drop in March as the government began recommending people stay home, but April was the first full month the country was essentially locked down.
Compared to March 2020, industrial activity fell 25% in April, the worst monthly decline since the National Institute of Statistics and Geography began tracking the monthly data in 1993.
BERLIN — German airline Lufthansa says 22,000 full-time jobs may need to be cut worldwide due to the drop in demand for flights caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
That’s more than twice the number of jobs that the airline, which says it has over 135,000 employees, previously said might need to be axed.
Lufthansa, which also owns Swiss, Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines, said it expects to have about 100 planes fewer in operation after the pandemic.
Shares in Lufthansa were down almost 8% on the Frankfurt exchange Thursday.