When the weather turns cool and crisp, area businesses turn to flavors of apple and pumpkin.
Tri-state area businesses offer a variety of fall-themed food items, from caramel apples to customized cookies to the ever-popular apple cider doughnuts.
Here are just some of the places helping area residents get their fall treat fix this season.
Betty Jane Candies
Location: 1785 John F. Kennedy Road, Dubuque
Hours: 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday
Betty Jane’s caramel apples always are fall staples, and company President Drew Siegert said the business makes “tens of thousands” of them each year.
In addition to the traditional caramel apples, Betty Jane began selling the treats with cashews this year, as well.
“In the past, we’ve just never really had the time to do anything more elaborate with the apples,” Siegert said. “They just sell so well. But we’re staffed up well with additional employees, so it’s something we thought we’d take a shot at.”
Siegert said caramel apple season typically lasts from September through the end of October, though apples were ready a week earlier this year for sale in August.
“Weather is a big factor,” he said. “When it’s really hot in September, like it was this year, they start off a little slower. But once we get the first cold snap, it clocks in people’s brains that it’s caramel apple season.”
Candle Ready Cakes
Location: 197 Main St., Dubuque
Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.
Owner Jill Takosky said the bakery’s seasonal frosted cookies, which are made to order, are holiday-centric. For Halloween, the cookies include jack-o’-lanterns and ghosts, while upcoming Thanksgiving options will feature frosted pumpkin pie slices and turkey legs.
The bakery also is offering its pumpkin rolls again this year, which are rolled pumpkin sponge cakes with cream cheese frosting inside.
“I think mainly the cookies and pumpkin rolls are our top two items in the next three months,” Takosky said.
She added that she also will have “smash pumpkins” available. Purchasers receive a hard chocolate shell shaped like a pumpkin and hit it with a mallet to find a cake ball and M&Ms inside.
Candle Ready Cakes will have seasonal cupcake flavors on rotation, including pumpkin, apple pie and caramel apple.
“It adds fun, something different for the week,” Takosky said of the seasonal treats. “Usually we just have regular flavors. This is something new and different for people to try. I just love that and spreading that joy. It’s just contagious.”
Czipar’s Apple Orchard
Location: 8610 U.S. 52, Dubuque
Hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Wednesday through Monday and noon-5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Co-owner Shella Czipar said the orchard will remain open “until the last apple goes out the door,” which is roughly around Thanksgiving.
In addition to 10 varieties of apples and Asian pears, Czipar’s has a variety of fall treats, including homemade caramel apples, pies and freshly-made apple cider.
Customers also can buy apple cider doughnuts, which are made on-site daily.
“We’ve been told that they’ve got to be the best around,” Czipar said.
The orchard also makes “cashew crunch,” which Czipar said is a toffee-like candy.
Czipar also noted the popularity of the jams, jellies and honey sold at the orchard, though those are not made on site.
“When I open up, people come in and run right to that cabinet area, and they have to get their jams and jellies and spreads,” she said. “They are all popular, but the apple butter is the all-time favorite.”
Galena Bakehouse
Location: 421 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Hours: 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
New this year at Galena Bakehouse are green apple macarons, apple-flavored macarons filled with buttercream and homemade salted caramel sauce.
“We make them in-house,” said co-owner Geoff Karnish. “I was making them a few weeks ago. I thought it would be fun and something a little bit different. As I was making them, the lightbulb went off in my head that if these were filled with caramel, it would take them to the next level.”
The bakery also has pumpkin spice macarons and gluten-free pumpkin muffins, which Karnish said even non-gluten-free customers enjoy.
He also is making a pumpkin cheesecake torte, which features a graham cracker crust, vanilla bean cheesecake and pumpkin mousse.
“It’s back by popular demand,” Karnish said. “It’s one of my all-time favorite desserts.”
Habits Coffee & Mini Donut Co.
Location: 1072 Locust St., Dubuque
Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m.-noon Saturday and Sunday.
Owner Sheri Willmers said the business has several options for people looking to get a fall fix with their donuts.
“We make them all to order, and that’s really nice,” she said. “(The customers) can jazz them up however they like. We always have (the fall-themed) topping on hand, so we can actually make them any time of year, not just fall.”
Choices include a cinnamon sugar donut with pumpkin glaze, as well as a cinnamon and sugar “apple pie” donut with apple pie filling. Willmers said Habits also can do both apple cheesecake and pumpkin cheesecake donuts.
She added that Habits also has a variety of fall-themed coffee drinks, such as pumpkin, maple and apple — including a caramel apple latte.
“We’ll just keep going until it trickles off,” she said of the fall flavors. “Once it hits December, it starts to trickle off. People start wanting peppermint and chocolate.”
Vesperman Farms
Location: 8149 Stage Road, Lancaster, Wis.
Hours: Noon-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Owner Kyle Vesperman said Vesperman Farms’ season will wrap up Sunday, Oct. 30.
Vesperman Farms has a wide list of food options for people to enjoy during autumn.
“We have quite a few things,” Vesperman said. “We try and keep it fairly simple. Some of our super busy days get to be a bit much.”
The treats include kettle corn popped at the farm, gallons of apple cider and fall-themed Vesperman Farms ice cream. Vesperman highlighted the s’mores ice cream — chocolate ice cream with marshmallows, chocolate chunks and graham crackers — and apple pie ice cream — vanilla ice cream with apple pie filling.
Vesperman said the farm also serves meals made in the kitchen, such as fries and the popular homemade chicken strips.
Most popular is the apple cider donut, of which Vesperman said the business sells tens of thousands during its season. He said donut making starts hours before to Vesperman Farms opens and continues throughout the day.
“One person keeps the machine filled; someone mixes; two kids sugar the donuts; one person packages,” he said. “It’s a whole crew and a whole operation to make the apple cider doughnuts.”
