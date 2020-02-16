Dubuque City Manager Mike Van Milligen has appointed Wally Wernimont to become the City of Dubuque’s next planning services manager. Wernimont’s appointment follows a national search to replace Planning Services Manager Laura Carstens, who is retiring in late April after serving in the position since 1989. Wernimont has been a member of the city’s planning services department since 2001, serving as assistant planner from January 2001 to December 2019 and associate planner since January 2020.
•
Clarke University announced that Clarke MARC Learning Specialist Gina Burkart has been selected to be a consultant and collaborator for Improve with Metacognition, an online publication in the field of Metacognition. Her contributions will frequently appear on the site in the form of research/articles.
•
Gabe Drewelow joined O’Connor and English Insurance Agency as an account executive.
•
Boyd Gaming Corporate Creative Services Department announced the following:
Joey Westfall and Paige Winkler were promoted to graphic designers.
May Liang joined the company as a graphic designer.
Rachel Moser and Tia Ernst joined the company as account managers.
•
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced that Faith Jasper joined the company as a customer care center representative.
•
Tim Daly, of Farley, Iowa, was recently recognized by farmer-owned co-op Land O’Lakes for leadership in sustainable agriculture and on-farm stewardship efforts, including using innovative techniques and tools to improve soil, water and air quality. Daly won the Partners in Excellence Outstanding Sustainability Award, and Innovative Ag, which has locations around the state, was recognized with honorable mention for the Outstanding Retailer Award.
•
The executive team at Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., has elected new officers:
Gregory Burbach, as the chief executive officer; Katie Thomas, partner, as president; Michael Welbes, partner, as vice president and director of M&A; Kevin Schmitt, partner, as vice president; Ryan Hauber, partner, as secretary; and Jennifer Daughetee, partner, as treasurer.
•
Cottingham & Butler announced the following new hires:
Ian C. Lenke, as an associate client consultant; Chris L. Gifford, as a surety executive; Jennifer Snart, as a service representative; Monica Travis, as mail room associate; Nathaniel Tranel, as a sales executive; Keith Kail, as a casualty claims representative; Ian G. Kubbe, as a sales executive; Jenne R. Lewis, as a communications manager; Nicolas Vetter, as a captive coordinator; Jayden L. Johnson, as a sales executive; Allison Suchor, as a marketing specialist; Ryan L. Schrodt, as an IT project manager III; and Trey Sullivan, as an account administrator.
•
The Dubuque County Historical Society and its properties, the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium and Mathias Ham Historic Site, appointed the following new board officers for 2020:
Lori Thielen, of Rainbo Oil, was appointed chair.
Jim Gantz, of Pepsi-Cola Bottling Co., was appointed vice chair.
Sarah Hasken, of UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, was appointed secretary.
Tom Woodward, of Woodward Communications Inc., was appointed treasurer.