Alliant Credit Union hired John Sutter as senior director of marketing. He has more than 23 years of marketing, public relations and business development experience. He previously held many roles with the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium and Loras College in Dubuque and, most recently, at Enlivant in Chicago.
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced hiring:
Carlos Santoyo, loan doc imaging specialist.
Alex Townsend, loan monitoring specialist.
Anthony Gutierrez, member bank service specialist.
Seni Asmare, MuleSoft developer.
McGraw Hill Higher Education announced hiring:
Amy Gehl, content project manager.
Sara Leiding, business development representative.
Kevin P. Casey, of Cuba City, Wis., is being honored for 40 years of dedication to funeral service by the Iowa Funeral Directors Association this year. Casey is one of seven funeral directors in the state receiving recognition for 40 years of service.