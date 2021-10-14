John Deere Dubuque Works union employees are among more than 10,000 Deere & Co. workers who are now on strike after negotiators couldn’t deliver a new agreement by the end of Wednesday.
The United Auto Workers union said its members would walk off the job if no deal had been reached by 11:59 p.m. Minutes before that deadline hit, social media accounts for some of the union locals involved announced the strike, and even more followed suit at midnight.
UAW also issued a statement confirming the strike, saying Deere failed to "present an agreement that met our members’ demands and needs."
“Our members at John Deere strike for the ability to earn a decent living, retire with dignity and establish fair work rules,” said Chuck Browning, vice president and director of the UAW’s Agricultural Implement Department, in a press release. “We stay committed to bargaining until our members’ goals are achieved.”
The striking workers are setting up pickets
“Our members and their families appreciate the community support they have already gotten," said Ron McInroy, director of UAW Region 4, in the release. "Strikes are not easy, but some things are worth fighting for.”
On Wednesday night, the Dubuque UAW had issued a mass text to many of its local members instructing them to meet at the UAW hall at midnight.
Information about this message was shared ahead of the strike deadline by a union steward who has worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for more than a decade. He spoke to the TH on the condition of anonymity.
He interpreted the text as a surefire indication that the waning hours of the evening would not yield a new agreement.
“At this point, we are pretty certain there will not be an agreement,” the union member said ahead of the strike deadline. “This was the UAW’s way of letting members know you won’t be going into work and you need to be ready to carry out your strike duties.”
The union steward said those who received the mass text — and who planned to report to the UAW hall at midnight — would represent the first “strike shift” on behalf of the union.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, Deere & Co. submitted an ad to the TH to run in today’s print edition that referenced the strike.
It reads in part, “Our goal is straightforward: We want to reach an agreement with the UAW that puts every employee in a better economic position. We are listening to our employees’ priorities and will continue talks until the strike is resolved.”
About 90% of union members on Sunday rejected a contract offer that would have delivered 5% raises to some workers and 6% raises to others.
The contract between UAW and Deere covers more than 10,000 production and maintenance workers at about a dozen facilities, including Dubuque Works and plants in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Colorado and Georgia.
There are 2,800 full-time employees at Dubuque Works, although not all of them are union members.
Thirty-five years have passed since the last major Deere strike, but workers are emboldened to demand more this year after working long hours throughout the pandemic and because companies are facing worker shortages.
Chris Laursen, who works as a painter at Deere, said earlier this week that he thought a strike was imminent and could make a significant difference.
“The whole nation’s going to be watching us,” Laursen said. “If we take a stand here for ourselves, our families, for basic human prosperity, it’s going to make a difference for the whole manufacturing industry. Let’s do it. Let’s not be intimidated.”
The company has reported net income of $4.7 billion through the first three quarters of the current fiscal year, easily eclipsing the $2 billion reported through the first nine months of the previous fiscal year.
The construction and forestry division, which includes John Deere Dubuque Works, has reported net sales of $3 billion and operating profit of $463 million in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021. Sales in the division are up 38% and profit is up 126% compared to the same stretch last year.