NEW YORK —Wall Street capped a choppy week of trading with a broad slide for stocks Friday, giving the S&P 500 its second losing week in a row.
The benchmark index fell 1.2%, its first loss in three days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.8% and the Nasdaq composite gave back 1.6%.
U.S. automaker stocks proved to be resilient after members of the United Auto Workers union walked off the job at several plants overnight. Ford slipped 0.1% and General Motors rose 0.9%. Shares in Stellantis gained 1.9% in trading on the Milan Stock Exchange in Italy.
The market posted some gains earlier this week following several healthy indicators on the economy. Wall Street has been watching economic updates ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy meeting next week. The central bank is expected to hold interest rates steady after spending much of the last two years pushing rates higher in its bid to tame inflation.
Boosting market sentiment this week was a report Thursday that said U.S. shoppers spent more at retailers last month than economists expected.
A separate report Thursday said fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected.
A third report on Thursday said prices getting paid at the wholesale level rose more last month than economists expected.
That could be a discouraging signal for households if the higher-than-expected inflation gets passed on to shoppers at the consumer level.
All the sectors in the S&P 500 ended in the red Friday, with technology stocks the biggest drag on the index. Microsoft fell 2.5% and chipmaker Nvidia slid 3.7%.
All told, the S&P 500 lost 54.78 points to 4,450.32. It’s up just under 16% so far this year.
The Dow fell 288.87 points to 34,618.24. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, slid 217.72 points to 13,708.33.
Bond yields gained ground. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other loans, rose to 4.33% from 4.29% late Thursday. The yield on the 2-year Treasury held steady at 5.02%.