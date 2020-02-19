Europe’s biggest bank to cut 35,000 jobs
LONDON — Europe’s biggest bank, HSBC, will shed some 35,000 jobs as part of an overhaul to focus on faster-growing markets in Asia and as it tries to cope with a slew of global uncertainties, from Brexit to the trade wars to the new coronavirus.
The interim chief executive, Noel Quinn, said Tuesday that the number of people employed by the bank would fall from 235,000 to 200,000 in the next three years. Some of the reductions would come from attrition as opposed to outright cuts.
In Europe, many banks are still dealing with problems left over from the financial crisis.
Franklin Resources buying Legg Mason
SAN MATEO, Calif. — Franklin Resources is buying rival investment manager Legg Mason for $4.5 billion, the latest shakeup in an industry grappling with customers who continue to clamor for lower fees.
The deal will create a company with a combined $1.5 trillion in assets under management across stocks, bonds and alternative investments.
Besides significant size, the deal would also provide the combined company with better diversification. Analysts called it a win-win deal and Wall Street saw it the same way.
Walmart delivers rare quarterly miss
NEW YORK — Walmart reported disappointing fourth-quarter profits and sales after a sluggish and shortened holiday shopping season.
Violent social protests in Chile, where there are hundreds of Walmart stores, cut into international sales.
Walmart also delivered a weak profit forecast for the year and a rare quarterly miss, its worst in about five years.
“We started and finished the quarter with momentum, while sales leading up to Christmas in our U.S. stores were a little softer than expected,” said CEO Doug McMillon.
Walmart is the first major retailer to report fiscal fourth-quarter results. The performance underscores a multitude of challenges that retailers faced this holiday season as they try to better compete with online juggernaut Amazon. The discounter said that U.S. sales at stores opened at least 12 months rose just 1.9% for the holiday quarter, a slowdown from the previous period.