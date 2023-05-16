Court: Musk’s tweets must be approved by Tesla lawyer
NEW YORK — Elon Musk cannot back out of a settlement with securities regulators that was reached after his 2018 tweets claiming he had secured funding to take Tesla private caused the electric vehicle maker’s share price to jump and led to a temporary halt in trading, an appeals court ruled Monday.
The summary order by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan was released just days after a three-judge panel heard lawyers’ arguments in the case.
Recommended for you
Musk had challenged a lower court judge’s ruling last year requiring him to abide by the deal on the grounds that circumstances have changed and because the decree contains a “prior restraint” that Musk contends violates the First Amendment.
The settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission required that his tweets be approved first by a Tesla attorney.
In its ruling, the 2nd Circuit said it saw “no evidence to support Musk’s contention that the SEC has used the consent decree to conduct bad-faith, harassing investigations of his protected speech.”
Vice Media files for bankruptcy
NEW YORK — Vice Media is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, the latest digital media company to falter after a meteoric rise.
Vice said Monday that it has agreed to sell its assets to a consortium of lenders — Fortress Investment Group, Soros Fund Management and Monroe Capital — in exchange for $225 million in credit. Other parties will also be able to submit bids.
The bankruptcy filing arrives just weeks after the company announced it would cancel its flagship “Vice News Tonight” program amid a wave of layoffs — which was expected to impact more than 100 employees in the company’s 1,500-person workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported. The company also said it would end its Vice World News brand, making Vice News its only brand worldwide.
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Inquirer says a weekend cyberattack caused the biggest disruption to its operations in 27 years and prevented it from publishing its Sunday print edition.
The attack was detected Saturday morning when employees found that the paper’s content-management system wasn’t working, the Inquirer reported on its website.
The paper “discovered anomalous activity on select computer systems and immediately took those systems off-line,” Inquirer publisher Lisa Hughes said.
The cyberattack caused the largest disruption to the publication of Pennsylvania’s largest news organization — the company publishes The Philadelphia Inquirer and The Philadelphia Daily News — since a blizzard in January 1996, the company reported.
Europe’s economic outlook brightens
FRANKFURT, Germany — The European Union’s executive body raised its economic growth forecast, saying Europe had dodged a winter recession that was feared amid an energy crisis but warning that stubbornly high inflation is likely to keep hurting the economy by sapping people’s ability to spend.
The outlook for the 20 countries using the euro currency improved to growth of 1.1% this year from 0.9% in February’s predictions, the European Commission said in its spring forecast Monday.
The growth forecast for next year was raised to 1.6% from 1.5% in the earlier projection.
Wall Street rises
NEW YORK — Wall Street ticked higher Monday ahead of reports that will show how much a slowing economy is hurting what’s prevented a recession so far: solid spending by U.S. households.
The S&P 500 rose 12.20, or 0.3%, to 4,136.28, the latest tick higher in what’s been a listless weekslong run for the market. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 47.98, or 0.1%, to 33,348.60, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 80.47, or 0.7%, to 12,365.21.
Some of the sharper moves came from companies announcing takeovers of rivals, including a 9.1% drop for energy company Oneok after it said it’s buying Magellan Midstream Partners. Magellan jumped 13%. But the larger market was relatively quiet as several concerns continue to drag on Wall Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.