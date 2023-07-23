The first names were common in the past century: Clara, Woodrow, Elmer, Ethel. The last names, Anglicized over time, mostly reached back to Germany and France, with a few stopping short in Ireland and Scotland.

All were neighbors up and down the single-track, thinly-rocked road that ran a few miles from an ancient limestone bluff on the northwest to the fescue-clad levee a rifle shot southeast. The road was older than Illinois, a path worn bare by moccasins between Cahokia up north and the French settlement of Kaskaskia to the south.

Guebert’s column appears weekly in dozens of publications. Past columns, supporting documents, and contact information are posted at farmandfoodfile.com.