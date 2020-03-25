News in your town

New home sales drop 4.4% in February

Dow has best day since 1933 as Congress nears deal on aid

Galena distillery to start hand sanitizer production

Manchester boutique organizes purse program to support sexual assault victims

Grant County supervisors OK change to closing date for Kwik Trip project

Flexsteel announces corporate layoff, 2-week shutdown of Dubuque plant

Goodwill to temporarily close stores in Dubuque, Dyersville, Maquoketa

With billions at stake, banks try to save stunned borrowers

Economic leader: Dubuque County unemployment to top Great Recession, due to pandemic

Lancaster bakery to close its doors next month

'Shelter in place' wallops downtown Galena, while Dubuque County officials consider, urge similar measures

PG&E to plead guilty to lethal crimes in 2018 wildfires

Boeing to suspend production in Seattle because of virus