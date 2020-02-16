Stonehill Franciscan Services in Dubuque was named one of 24 winners of the inaugural round of the Tipping Point Challenge, a national innovation and quality improvement challenge sponsored by the Center to Advance Palliative Care and the John A. Hartford Foundation.
More than 1,500 organizations nationwide participated in the challenge. The goal of the first Tipping Point Challenge was to help health care organizations expand the ability to effectively care for seriously ill patients by enhancing skills among clinicians in all medical specialties treating serious illness. These include communication, pain management and symptom management skills directed at the complex needs of people living with serious illnesses.
Palliative Care is a specialized type of healthcare for individuals with chronic illnesses that focuses on what matters most to the individual person whether that be quality of life, pain management, or other health goals. Stonehill launched its Palliative Care program in 2019 and now has a dedicated Palliative Care Unit.