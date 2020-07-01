Cascade Livestock Auction, LLC
Top steers and heifers — $96.00 to $103.00
Holstein steers — $85.00 to $90.50
Slaughter cows — $78.00
Slaughter bulls — $100.00
Gavilon
Corn — 3.18
Beans — 8.60
