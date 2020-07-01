News in your town

U.S. consumer confidence rises to 98.1 in June

Dubuque lands on list of best cities to live after pandemic

Facebook to build $800 million data center in DeKalb

Facebook to build $800 million data center in Illinois

Fed's loan program off to slow start

As virus roars back, so do signs of a new round of layoffs

Wall Street stocks claw back a chunk of last week's losses

Dubuque County milk-hauling business keeps it in family

Farmers in Epworth, Clayton County poised for future with dairy goats

Wisconsin mink industry warned of outbreak in Europe animals

Guebert: The 'writes' and wrongs of the past few months

Despite green pledges, Amazon’s carbon footprint grew 15%

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

Detroit automakers take big steps in annual quality survey

Deere introduces new buyout program, as continued effort to reduce workforce

Dubuque restaurants get outside boost, while Jo Daviess County eateries expand inside

Kanye West to bring Yeezy brand, but not sneakers, to Gap

US consumer spending up 8.2%, partly erasing record plunge

Texas orders bars shut amid surge in confirmed virus cases

Following assessment challenge, lawsuit, Platteville settles with Walmart

Unemployment claim totals in Dubuque County fall to lowest level since March

Millions in state grants bringing broadband internet to rural Jo Daviess County

In Dubuque hospitals, other frontline workers face pandemic

Mortgage rates stall; 30-year remains at all-time low

U.S. job market's modest improvement might be stalling

Orders for big-ticket factory goods surge 15.8% in May

U.S. GDP falls at 5.0% rate in Q1

Applications for jobless aid fall to still-high 1.5 million

Orders for U.S. big-ticket factory goods surge 15.8% in May

