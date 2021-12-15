Wholesale inflation jumps record 9.6%
Prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.6% in November from a year earlier, an indication of ongoing inflation pressures
The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, rose 0.8% in November after a 0.6% monthly gain in October. It was the highest monthly reading in four months.
Food prices, which had fallen 0.3% in October, jumped 1.2% in November. Energy prices rose 2.6% after a 5.3% rise October.
Core inflation at the wholesale level, which excludes volatile food and energy, rose 0.8% in November with core prices up 9.5% over the past 12 months.
The increase in wholesale prices was widespread, led by a 1.2% increase in the cost of goods and a 0.7% rise in the price of services.
Japan’s Toyota promises more electric models
TOKYO — Japanese automaker Toyota is beefing up its electric vehicle lineup, offering 30 new fully electric models by 2030, its president, Akio Toyoda, said Tuesday.
Toyota Motor Corp. plans to sell 3.5 million electric vehicles globally in 2030, he said, up from its earlier plan to sell 2 million zero emission hydrogen and battery electric vehicles a year worldwide by 2030. Toyota now sells about 10 million vehicles globally a year.
Toyoda promised a full lineup of electric models called the “bz series,” short for “beyond zero,” coming in the years ahead, including sport-utility vehicles of all sizes, pickup trucks and sportscars.
“We can leave a beautiful planet and bring about many smiles for the future generation,” Toyoda told reporters at a Tokyo showroom, standing on stage with more than a dozen EV models promised for the future.
His comments underscore the company’s determination to reverse its reputation as a laggard in the industry’s shift toward electric vehicles.
Wall Street closes lower following report
Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street on Tuesday as new data showing that inflation is still running high put a spotlight on what action the Federal Reserve will take as it holds its last meeting of the year.
The S&P 500 index fell 0.7%, adding to its losses from a day earlier. Nearly 70% of the companies in the benchmark index fell, led by technology stocks. Only financial sector stocks eked out a gain.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite slid 1.1%. Smaller company stocks fell more than the broader market, closing 1% lower.
The S&P 500 fell 34.88 points to 4,634.09. The index set an all-time high on Friday, when it closed out its biggest weekly gain since February. The index is up 23.4% so far this year.
The Dow dropped 106.77 points to 35,544.18. The Nasdaq fell 175.64 points to 15,237.64. The Russell 2000 gave up 20.85 points to 2,159.65.