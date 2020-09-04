News in your town

U.S. unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows

Tyson Foods to open medical clinics at some meat plants

Facebook moves to target misinformation before election

Tech slump sends stock market to its biggest loss since June

Jobless claims fall to 881,000 but layoffs remain elevated

U.S. companies continue slow pace of hiring in August

300 jobs safe as new owner buys Manchester plant

Buyer of former Cassville power plant property envisions grain storage

For 3rd time, local Women's Night event postponed due to COVID-19

Facebook threatens to block news distribution in Australia

For 3rd time, local Women's Night event postponed due to COVID-19

Business news in brief

Local markets

Zoom stock surges, market value tops Boeing, Starbucks

After almost 40 years, Manchester auction business changes hands

China complicates TikTok sale ordered by U.S. government

Business news in brief

Local markets

Biz Buzz: Duck farm hatches in Dubuque County; new Galena champagne bar; Epworth auto business growing

3 local banks recognized as top lenders; local company helps with derecho cleanup

Unemployment declines in local counties, signaling economic improvement

Following injury, beloved Platteville bar owner maintains humor through recovery

Dubuque woman brings love of sewing, teaching to business

Coronavirus likely has changed forever the way restaurants are designed — for better and for worse

U.S. rolls out free app for alerts on vehicle recalls

Guebert: 'Zombie ideas' bog down U.S. agricultural policy

More companies pledge to give workers time to vote

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

CORRECTED: Movie theaters ready to make return with changes in place

New funeral home opens in Peosta

Illinois state mask mandate expansion receives mixed reception from business owners

Dubuque business launches 'guidance center' for employees' children

US consumer spending rose a moderate 1.9% in July

Local markets

New skills-matching tool enhances local jobs website

Former Dubuque bank vice president sentenced to probation on federal charge

First rural 'innovation lab' launches in Cascade; 4 more to come

Fed: Rates to stay ultra-low even after inflation picks up

More than 1 million Americans file for unemployment, again

Local markets