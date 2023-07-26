Mattel renews Warner Bros. licensing deal
Toy maker Mattel is renewing its licensing deal with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products.
Mattel will continue as a Warner Bros.’ toy licensee for categories including preschool, plush, dolls, vehicles, games, and novelty toys. It will develop and market products for more than 50 Warner Bros. Discovery brands and franchises including DC Universe, DC Super Friends, “Batwheels,” Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts and Ted Lasso. Specific terms weren’t disclosed.
Recommended for you
2 Trader Joe’s cookies under recall
NEW YORK — Trader Joe’s is recalling two cookie products because they might contain rocks, the grocery chain announced Friday.
The recall impacts Trader Joe’s Almond Windmill Cookies and Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies with “sell by” dates ranging from October 17, 2023, to October 21, 2023.
According to Trader Joe’s, the recalled cookies have been removed from store shelves and destroyed — but the company is urging consumers to check their cabinets and get a refund.
Lot codes for the recalled products and customer service contact information can be found on Trader Joe’s website.
Consumer confidence jumps to 2-year high
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer confidence shot to the highest level in two years this month as inflationary pressures eased and the American economy continued to show resilience in the face of dramatically higher interest rates.
The Conference Board, a business research group, said its consumer confidence index rose to 117 in July from a revised 110.1 in June. The gauge beat the 110.5 that economists had expected and was the highest since July 2021.
The future expectations index rose to 88.3 in July, clearing the recession threshold of 80 recorded in June.
General Motors Q2 earnings rise 52%
DETROIT — Despite taking on a huge chunk of an expensive electric vehicle recall, General Motors posted $2.54 billion in second-quarter net income, a 52% increase over a year ago.
Continued strong vehicle sales and pricing, as well as cost cuts, led to the better-than-expected quarter. The Detroit automaker on Tuesday raised its financial guidance for the full year with one qualification: that it can negotiate union labor contracts without a strike.
Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson told reporters that customers paid about $1,600 more per vehicle last quarter than from January through March — with an average U.S. sale price of $52,000. Discounts and inventory remained flat as the company sold 19% more vehicles than a year ago in the U.S., its most profitable market.
GM raised its full-year guidance for the second straight quarter, saying it will post net income of between $9.3 billion and $10.7 billion. Previously it predicted $8.4 billion to $9.9 billion.
Google rebounds from drop in ad revenue
SAN FRANCISCO — Google snapped out of an unprecedented advertising slump during its latest quarter, signaling a return to growth cycle needed to fuel investments in artificial intelligence technology that expected to reshape the competitive landscape.
The results for the April-June period released Tuesday by Google’s corporate parent, Alphabet Inc., reversed a financial downswing that had raised fears Google was losing its financial steam.
Ad sales rose 3% from a year ago to $58.1 billion during the second quarter. That was better than analysts had been anticipating, according to FactSet Research.
Those gains helped lift Alphabet’s total revenue for the period by 7% from last year to $74.6 billion. The company posted a profit of $18.4 billion, or $1.44 per share, a 15% increase from the same time last year. Both those numbers also surpassed the analyst estimates that steer investors.
Wall Street rises to 15-month high
NEW YORK — Wall Street strengthened Tuesday after more companies reported fatter profits for the spring than expected.
The S&P 500 rose 12.82, or 0.3%, to 4,567.46 and its highest close since early April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 26.83, or 0.1%, to 35,438.07, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 85.69, or 0.6%, to 14,144.56.
General Electric helped lead the market with a 6.3% rally after it reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.