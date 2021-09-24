Stocks on Wall Street rallied for the second straight day Thursday and have now reversed the market’s sharp pullback at the start of the week.
The S&P 500 rose 1.2%, with more than 85% of companies in the benchmark index notching gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.5% and the Nasdaq rose 1%.
The rally put the major indexes on pace for weekly gains just four days after a broad sell-off handed the S&P 500 its biggest skid since May and knocked the Dow more than 600 points lower.
The market’s sharp swing from Monday, when the S&P 500 slumped 1.7%, to Thursday, when it closed with 0.4% gain for the week, reflects how quickly investor sentiment can change, and is another example of how in a market that’s near all-time highs, traders tend to see waves of selling as buying opportunities.
Monday’s sell-off was triggered by concerns about the potential for a default by Evergrande, a huge, debt-laden private Chinese real estate developer. Traders also were feeling uneasy about how quickly the Federal Reserve might elect to rein in some of the support measures it’s been giving the markets and economy.
Those worries were allayed by Wednesday, when the Federal Reserve signaled it wouldn’t begin considering such a tapering of support before at least November, and indicated it may start raising its benchmark interest rate sometime next year. Investors also got reassuring news out of China, where Evergrande said it would make a payment due Thursday on a domestic bond.
Target scales back holiday hiring plans
NEW YORK — Target will hire fewer seasonal workers this year, instead offering more hours and flexibility to the employees it does have.
About 100,000 seasonal workers will be hired nationwide, the company said Thursday, about 30,000 less than last year. Many of those workers will be offered jobs beyond the holiday season. A total of 5 million additional hours of work will be offered during the holiday season to non-holiday hires, potentially adding $75 million more into their paychecks.
Already, hourly employees at the Minneapolis retailer are working nearly 15% more than last year, but according to Target, they are requesting more hours.
Overall, employers have struggled all year to find staff. They’ve increased hourly pay, announced signing bonuses and cast aside previous minimum standards like a high school diploma. They’re are also making applications more convenient. UPS this month said it will hire more than 100,000 people for the holiday rush and for many, a job offer from UPS will come within 30 minutes of applying.
In its own bid to attract more workers last month, Target said that it would spend $200 million over the next four years to offer its workers free undergraduate and associate degree programs as well as certificates in business-oriented majors at select institutions.
GM to invest $300 million in China car company
General Motors is investing $300 million in China’s self-driving car company Momenta.
GM said Thursday that the investment will speed up the development of next-generation self-driving technologies in China. The move is also part of a plan GM announced three months ago to invest $35 billion in engineering and capital in electric vehicle and autonomous vehicle technology from 2020 to 2025.
“Together with GM, we will jointly invest in autonomous vehicle technologies to enhance driving safety, convenience and efficiency,” Momenta CEO Xudong Cao said in a prepared statement.
GM this year is making a hard push into new technologies, even scrapping its old square blue logo for a lower case gm surrounded by rounded corners and an ‘m’ that looks like an electrical plug.
It has set a goal of making the vast majority of the vehicles it produces electric by 2035, and the entire company carbon neutral, including operations, five years after that.
Long-term mortgage rates slightly rise
WASHINGTON — Average long-term mortgage rates rose slightly this week continuing a months-long trend of little movement. They remained under 3%.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage edged up to 2.88% from 2.86% last week. That’s very close to where the benchmark rate stood at this time last year, 2.90%. It peaked this year at 3.18% in April.
The rate for a 15-year loan, a popular option for homeowners refinancing their mortgages, increased to 2.15% from 2.12% last week.