For the fifth consecutive year, Kunkel & Associates earned the honor of being named by Integrity Insurance to its Leadership Circle, recognizing the top agencies. Only three insurance agencies in Iowa met Integrity’s criteria, based on premium, profitability and growth, to garner the honor, which this year was only awarded to 15 agencies. Kunkel & Associates ended up being the only Iowa agency to earn a spot for the fifth year in a row.

