UPS to train nonunion employees as talks stall with union
A little more than a week after contract talks between UPS and the union representing 340,000 of its workers broke down, UPS said it will begin training nonunion employees in the U.S. to step in should there be a strike, which the union has vowed to do if no agreement is reached by the end of this month.
UPS said Friday that the training is a temporary plan that has no impact on current operations.
Recommended for you
“While we have made great progress and are close to reaching an agreement, we have a responsibility as an essential service provider to take steps to help ensure we can deliver our customers’ packages if the Teamsters choose to strike,” UPS said.
Energy sector left behind as Wall Street exits bear market
NEW YORK — Falling crude oil prices and lingering worries about the global economy have been sapping power from energy stocks throughout 2023.
The sector, which includes oil and oilfield exploration companies, is coming off of two years of rising oil prices and inflation.
Now the S&P 500 has broken free from the bear market, but the energy sector is among the biggest laggards with a 7.4% dip.
Exxon Mobil is down 5% and oilfield services company Halliburton is down 8.4% this year. Falling crude oil and natural gas prices have been among the biggest drags on the sector.
Oil prices have fallen 8% in the U.S. and natural gas prices slumped 36%. Prices have been falling as economic growth slows and that could remain the trend this year. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects weaker energy consumption in 2023 and 2024.
FTC investigating ChatGPT creator OpenAI
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission has launched an investigation into ChatGPT creator OpenAI and whether the artificial intelligence company violated consumer protection laws by scraping public data and publishing false information through its chatbot.
The agency sent OpenAI a 20-page letter requesting detailed information on its AI technology, products, customers, privacy safeguards and data security arrangements.
An FTC spokesperson had no comment on the investigation, which was first reported by The Washington Post on Thursday.
The FTC document the Post published told OpenAI that the agency was investigating whether it has “engaged in unfair or deceptive privacy or data security practices” or practices harming consumers.
JPMorgan 2nd quarter profit jumps 67%
JPMorgan’s second-quarter profits rose by 67% as the nation’s largest bank made more loans to customers, took advantage of higher interest rates, and got a boost from its recent acquisition of First Republic Bank.
The bank earned $14.5 billion in the three months ended June 30, compared with $8.65 billion in the same period last year. On a per share basis, the bank earned $4.75, easily outpacing Wall Street expectations for $3.97, according to a survey of analysts by FactSet.
Revenue rose to $42.4 billion, from $31.6 billion a year ago.
Wells Fargo 2nd quarter profit jumps 57%
Wells Fargo’s profits jumped 57% in the second quarter thanks to higher interest rates and loan balances, the bank said Friday.
San Francisco-based Wells earned $4.9 billion, or $1.25 per share in the period, on $20.5 billion in revenue. That beat Wall Street analysts’ targets, which called for profit of $1.16 per share on $20.1 billion in revenue.
In the same period last year, Wells earned $3.1 billion, or 75 cents per share, on $17 billion in revenue.
UnitedHealth shares rally
UnitedHealth beat second-quarter expectations as an acquisition and more Medicare Advantage customers helped balance a jump in care use.
The health care giant also raised the low end of its 2023 earnings forecast range on Friday after its profit jumped 8% to $5.47 billion in the quarter.
Overall, the company’s numbers turned out better than expected. UnitedHealth reported adjusted earnings of $6.14 per share in the quarter as total revenue grew 16% to $92.9 billion.