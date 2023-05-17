ChatGPT chief: Artificial intelligence should be regulated by U.S., global entity
The head of the artificial intelligence company that makes ChatGPT told Congress on Tuesday that government intervention “will be critical to mitigate the risks of increasingly powerful” AI systems. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testified at a Senate hearing Tuesday that he supported the formation of a U.S. or global agency that would license the most powerful AI systems and have the authority to ensure compliance with safety standards. His San Francisco-based startup rocketed to public attention after it released ChatGPT late last year. Lawmakers expressed concerns about the ability of the latest crop of “generative AI” tools to mislead people, spread falsehoods, violate copyright protections and upend the job market.
European Union approves final crypto rules
LONDON — European Union states have given final approval to a sweeping set of beefed-up cryptocurrency rules, giving the 27-nation bloc a global lead in regulating the freewheeling sector. The European Council adopted the package of rules, known as Markets in Crypto Assets on Tuesday. It’s the final step in the 27-nation bloc’s legislative process. European Parliament lawmakers endorsed the rules in April, and they’re expected to start taking effect in phases starting in July 2024. The tighter European scrutiny follows a spate of high-profile crypto scandals including the collapse of trading firm FTX and the implosion of the TerraUSD stablecoin.
FTC sues to block Amgen’s deal for Horizon
Federal regulators are suing to block biotech drug developer Amgen’s more than $26 billion deal for Horizon Therapeutics. The Federal Trade Commission said Tuesday that the deal, announced last December, would give Amgen unfair leverage to block competition for Horizon medications. The FTC said the deal would entrench Horizon’s monopoly position on treatments for thyroid eye disease and chronic refractory gout. An Amgen representative did not immediately return a call from The Associated Press seeking comment. Amgen leaders said in December that the deal would give their company a strong platform to expand into rare disease treatments.
Biden vetoes tariffs on Asian solar panels
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has vetoed a congressional resolution that would have reinstated tariffs on solar panel imports from Southeast Asia. Biden’s action settles — for now — a long-running dispute over whether to punish China for trade violations that bypass U.S. rules limiting imports of cheap solar panels from Asia. The result of Biden’s veto is that a two-year delay on tariffs will continue until at least June 2024. Lawmakers from both parties have expressed concerns about what they call unfair competition from China. Some U.S. manufacturers contend China has essentially moved operations to four Southeast Asian countries — Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia — to skirt U.S. anti-dumping rules.
‘Taco Tuesday’ trademark tiff flares anew
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A tiff over Taco Tuesday is heating up, with Taco Bell asking U.S. regulators to force a Wyoming-based fast-food chain to abandon its longstanding claim to “Taco Tuesday” as a trademark. Taco Bell says in a filing with the U.S. Patent and Trade Office dated Tuesday that too many businesses use “Taco Tuesday” for Cheyenne-based Taco John’s to claim exclusive rights to the phrase. Taco John’s has tried vigorously to enforce its claim to “Taco Tuesday” over the years, sending warning letters far and wide to restaurants with Taco Tuesday promotions. Taco John’s first response to Taco Bell? A new Taco Tuesday promotion.
Jeep recalls Cherokees over fire hazard
DETROIT — Stellantis is telling owners of nearly 220,000 Jeep Cherokee SUVs worldwide to park them outdoors and away from other vehicles because the power liftgates can catch fire even when the engines are off.
The company is recalling certain Cherokees from the 2014 through 2016 model years. Water can get into the liftgate control computer, causing an electrical short that can touch off a fire.
Dallas-Fort Worth to build 6th terminal
DALLAS — American Airlines has signed a new lease at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport that will include $4.8 billion to build a new terminal. The $1.63 billion Terminal F would include 15 gates. The work is designed to prepare Fort Worth-based American for the expected growth in air travel.
