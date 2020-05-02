Local markets Telegraph Herald May 2, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GavilonCorn — May 2.97ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT Beans — May 8.43 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Jo Daviess County implements $250,000 grant program for small businesses Chief: Fan causes small fire at Edgewood Locker Coming off record year, company that acquired American Trust reports $2 million loss Some meat plants reopen, but Trump order may not be cure-all Back to work, owners make changes so workers feel safe House panel wants Bezos to testify in antitrust probe Stocks slide as Amazon, other companies detail virus fallout Jobless fret as rent comes due again amid virus outbreak Local markets Chief: Fan causes small fire at Edgewood Locker Healthy pigs being killed as meatpacking backlog hits farms Despite delay to nonprofit grants, DRA vows to distribute at least $1 million TH EXCLUSIVE: Dubuque County unemployment rate nearly 21%, local experts say Local markets Business news in brief 30 million have sought U.S. unemployment aid since virus hit Workers must risk infection or losing unemployment payments Jo Daviess County business leaders developing plans for reopening to tourism Small fire prompts evacuation of Dubuque store Timeline: A look at Flexsteel through the years Illinois governor delays announcement of new cannabis dispensaries Temporary shutdown planned for Dubuque Deere plant amid 'weakened demand' 213 jobs to be lost, as Flexsteel plans to close plant in Dubuque Stocks charge higher on hopes for progress in fighting virus Local markets Fed signals it will likely hold rates near zero for months Pandemic brings fortunes to Amazon - and headaches too Small fire prompts evacuation of Dubuque store UPDATE: Flexsteel to permanently close Dubuque manufacturing facility; 213 jobs lost Diamond Jo parent company reports heavy losses in 1st quarter Dubuque Farmers Market to start season in May with new restrictions Crescent Electric Supply Co. announces new president/CEO Divided East Dubuque council votes down new tax on food, beverages Lucky Cow serves up gelato, other fare in Darlington 2 SW Wisconsin housing projects receive $5.9 million in federal tax credits Flexsteel announces another quarterly loss topping $5 million A new kind of 'essential' worker: COVID-19 shakes up local gig economy How some companies survive, even thrive, in viral crisis Local markets Business news in brief Trump to order meat processing plants to remain open UPDATE: 2 SW Wisconsin housing projects receive $5.9 million in federal tax credits Gov't OKs $50B in small biz loans, banks complain of snags Crescent Electric Supply Co. announces new president/CEO UnityPoint Health System announces leadership change Some business restrictions to be lifted in 77 Iowa counties, but not Dubuque County Heartland Financial reports drop in net income, but 'amazing' efforts amid pandemic John Deere to lay off 264 from Dubuque plant Digital-ad downturn may complicate life for Google, Facebook