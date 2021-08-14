UAW members to vote by mail in fall on whether to have direct elections of leaders
DETROIT — The United Auto Workers union’s 397,000 members will vote by mail this fall on whether they want to pick their leaders in direct elections.
In a posting on his website, union monitor Neil Barofsky said ballots will be mailed by an election vendor starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 12. They must be returned by 5 p.m. Nov. 12.
They will be counted as soon as possible, and Barofsky will announce the results. The monitor laid out rules for the election, and the results must be approved by the Labor Department and a U.S. District Court Judge.
Barofsky was appointed by a federal judge earlier this year as part of a settlement that avoided a government takeover of the union after a wide-ranging corruption scandal. The vote on direct election of leaders also was part of the settlement.
Currently, union leaders are chosen every four years at a convention, with the delegates picked by local union offices. But the new slate of leaders is picked by the outgoing president, and seldom is there serious opposition.
If members approve elections, then a vote on leadership will take place before June of next year.
More than 266,000 Ram pickups recalled
DETROIT — Stellantis is recalling more than 266,000 pickup trucks, mainly in North America, because the side air bags can explode without warning and hurl shrapnel into the cabin.
It’s the second major recall of pickup trucks in the past two months for the same problem.
Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, says the recall covers certain Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy duty pickups from the 2015 through 2020 model years. Also included are some previous generation Ram 1500 pickups known as the Classic, from 2015 through 2020. The latest version of the Ram 1500 is not affected. The company says it will notify customers when they can schedule service. Owners with fears or questions can call 800-853-1403.
Last month, General Motors recalled more than 400,000 pickups in the U.S. for the same problem.
Boeing’s astronaut capsule grounded
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Boeing’s astronaut capsule is grounded for months and possibly even until next year because of a vexing valve problem.
Boeing and NASA officials said Friday that the Starliner capsule will be removed from the top of its rocket and returned to its Kennedy Space Center hangar for more extensive repairs.
Starliner was poised to blast off on a repeat test flight to the International Space Station last week — carrying a mannequin but no astronauts — when the trouble arose. A similar capsule was plagued by software issues in 2019 that prevented it from reaching the space station.
Tesla eyes production at German factory soon
BERLIN — Tesla founder and chief executive Elon Musk said Friday that he hopes to start producing cars at its new factory outside Berlin in October.
The U.S. company had originally planned to begin manufacturing its electric cars at the “Gigafactory” in Gruenheide, east of the German capital, in July.
But legal challenges and problems getting official permits have delayed the project.
“We’re looking forward to hopefully getting the approval to make the first cars, maybe in October if we’re fortunate,” Musk said during a visit to the site Friday.
U.S. consumer sentiment fell in early August to the lowest level in nearly a decade as Americans grew more concerned about the economy’s prospects, inflation and the recent surge in coronavirus cases.
The University of Michigan’s preliminary sentiment index fell by 11 points to 70.2, the lowest since December 2011, data released Friday showed. The figure fell well short of all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
The slump in confidence risks a more pronounced slowing in economic growth in coming months should consumers rein in spending. The recent deterioration in sentiment highlights how rising prices and concerns about the delta variant’s potential impact on the economy are weighing on Americans.