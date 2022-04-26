Coca-Cola sales surge offsetting rising costs
Sales at Coca-Cola surged 16% during the first quarter as crowds returned to movie theaters, music venues and sport stadiums, offsetting rising input costs for the company and the suspension of operations in Russia.
Coca-Cola was among the companies to pull the plug on Russian operations after the country invaded neighboring Ukraine. But on Monday, it stuck by earlier revenue growth projections of 7% to 8% and per-share growth of 5% to 6% for the year.
The Atlanta company posted net income of $2.78 billion, or 64 cents per share, topping Wall Street’s expectations for per-share earnings by 6 cents, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.
The world’s largest beverage maker posted revenue of $10.49 billion in the period, also exceeding industry analyst forecasts of $9.91 billion.
Sales of Coca-Cola Zero Sugar increased 14%, while sales of its namesake Coca-Cola soft drink rose 6%. Overall sales for the sparkling soft drink category climbed 7%.
Buffett to auction off one last private lunch
OMAHA, Neb. — The world’s most expensive lunch will go on sale again this spring when investor Warren Buffett auctions off a private meal to raise money for a California homeless charity one last time.
Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway’s CEO, held the lunch auction once a year for 20 years before the pandemic began to raise money for the Glide Foundation, which helps the homeless in San Francisco. The auction has been on hiatus for the past two years, but Glide said Monday — a few days before thousands of shareholders are expected to gather at this week’s Berkshire annual meeting — that the event will be revived this year.
The weeklong eBay auction will begin June 12 with an opening bid of $25,000 and continue through June 17. The winner will get to bring up to seven people to eat with Buffett at the Smith & Wollensky steak house in New York City. The only topic that’s off limits at the lunch is what Buffett might buy next.
U.S. stocks rally
NEW YORK — U.S. stocks stormed back from sharp losses in the morning to notch gains Monday, the latest round of turbulence for Wall Street.
The S&P 500 climbed 24.34 points, or 0.6%, to 4,296.12 after erasing an early 1.7% loss.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 238.06 points, or 0.7%, to 34,049.46 after earlier being down 488 points, while the Nasdaq composite rallied 165.56, or 1.3%, to 13,004.85 to lead the market.
Yields for U.S. government bonds fell Monday, a turnaround from this year’s sharp jump in yields. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which affects rates on mortgages and other consumer loans, dropped to 2.82% from 2.90% late Friday.