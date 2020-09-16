Cascade Livestock Auction, LLC
Top steers and heifers — $100.00 to $107.25
Holstein steers — $90.00 to $98.00
Slaughter cows — $75.00
Slaughter bulls — $95.00
Gavilon
Corn — 3.54
Beans — 9.82
Cascade Livestock Auction, LLC
Top steers and heifers — $100.00 to $107.25
Holstein steers — $90.00 to $98.00
Slaughter cows — $75.00
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW ADVERTISEMENT
Slaughter bulls — $95.00
Gavilon
Corn — 3.54
Beans — 9.82
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Most
Recent
Most
Read
News in
your town