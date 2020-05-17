The Friedman Group announced that Thomas O’Brien joined as an executive vice president of the Employee Benefits Department. He has 30 years of experience in the insurance industry. He will consult and design programs for area employers and manage the operations of the employee benefits department.
The University of Dubuque announced the recipients of the 2020 Faculty Hall of Fame for Excellence in Teaching and Advising.
Ken Turner Jr., associate professor of science education, received the 2020 John Knox Coit Prize. He was an adjunct at UD before he started as a full-time assistant professor in 2015.
The Rev. Beth McCaw, associate professor of ministry, received the 2020 William Lomax Award. She joined UD in 2004 as a seminary pastor to students. In 2017, McCaw became an associate professor.
Marie Panozzo, of Chicago and formerly of Dubuque, has been named to the Board of Directors for the Dubuque-based nonprofit The Red Basket Project. Panozzo works at LinkedIn as a customer success manager.
McGraw Hill announced that Maggie Olson joined the company as an administrative coordinator.
Brissey Realty announced:
Vicki Bechen has qualified for the Gold Iowa Association of Realtors Achievement Award for 2019 real estate sales from $5 million to $7.5 million.
Brad Brissey has qualified for the Silver Iowa Association of Realtors Achievement Award for 2019 real estate sales from $2.5 million to $5 million.
Bob Brissey, Rene Rogerson, Kayci Schumacher, Barbara Kennedy and Kent Renier qualified for the Bronze Iowa Association of Realtors Achievement Award for 2019 real estate sales from $1 million to $2.5 million.
The Edgewood Chamber of Commerce announced the following officers and new members:
Officers:
Chase Forkenbrock, president; Alicia Walz, vice president; and Luke Brady, treasurer.
New members:
Luke Kerns; Ashley Vanderhart; and Miranda Beyer.