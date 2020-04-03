Local markets Telegraph Herald ZachJoyce Author email Apr 3, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GavilonCorn — April 3.12 Beans — April 7.95 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ZachJoyce Author email Follow ZachJoyce Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County 'No one's immune to this': Dubuque businesses share concerns with Ernst In Dubuque County, nationally, unemployment claims soar COVID-19 wreaks havoc on economy Dyersville agency purchases local bowling alley, shuttered supper club space Amid COVID-19 outbreak, Dubuque cleaning products company sees meteoric growth Local help line for COVID-19 relief funding expanded to include all businesses Feds seek breakup of Altria-Juul deal on antitrust grounds Trump says he expects Russia, Saudis to cut oil production Local markets UPDATE: Reynolds extends Iowa's school, business closures through April 30 Hundreds gather for Iowa horse auction, defying guidelines Local help line for COVID-19 relief funding expanded to include all businesses AP-NORC poll: About half of workers lose income due to virus Local markets Stocks skid as physical, economic toll of virus worsens U.S. businesses cut 27,000 jobs in March, before virus hit Business news in brief 2 of Iowa's 5 medical marijuana dispensaries closed Help wanted: Some local businesses looking to hire amid COVID-19 crisis Disputed Canada-U.S. pipeline work to start in April Local markets FDA changes boost alcohol for sanitizer from ethanol makers Stocks fall, capping Wall Street's worst quarter since 2008 Disputed Canada-US oil pipeline work to start in April Macy's to furlough majority of its 125,000 workers Deere temporarily shuts down Dubuque plant after COVID-19 case confirmed Paid leave requirement eased for Iowans filing for unemployment due to COVID-19 Experts: GM moving quickly on ventilator production Local markets Wisconsin dairy farmers hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak Deere temporarily shuts down Dubuque plant after COVID-19 case confirmed Paid leave requirement eased for Iowans filing for unemployment due to COVID-19 Retail sales rise in rural eastern Iowa, drop in Dubuque County Boscobel-based bank to open branch in Prairie du Chien Person who makes a difference: Local food program springs into action Biz Buzz: Local photographer captures memories; area boutique expands; restaurants struggle to adapt Boscobel-based bank to open branch in Prairie du Chien Local companies take advantage of booming business trend: Social media marketing Guebert: Prepare for worst, pray for best Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements Iconic plant's end spells doom for struggling coal industry Rural America watches pandemic erupt in cities as fear grows Buddy, can you spare a dime? Echoes of '30s in viral crisis? Virus chaos snarls farm workers as new season buds in Europe Teams, toddlers and cabinets: The joys of working from home Maquoketa feed mill assessed nearly $75,000 in OSHA fines Clothing company in Dubuque plans short move, big growth this year 'A screeching halt': Pandemic guts local tourism industry, but leaders plan for better times Few stores remain open at Kennedy Mall following governor's shutdown orders Stocks drop, but hold on to weekly gains after a big rally